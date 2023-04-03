Within the framework of the claim made by retirees and retirees from the Río Negro Police a woman chained herself in the access to the Ministry of Security and Justice, while the holder of that portfolio suspended a press conference scheduled for this Monday where they were going to make “announcements of improvements for the Police, in relation to infrastructure and salaries,” as indicated.

Regarding the situation, Governor Arabela Carreras said that they are “concerns that the government has regarding its personnel” although He criticized the protests that, he said, are of a partisan political nature and “led by a character who was exonerated from the Police.”

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The woman remains chained since this morning in the access to the building where A group of about 100 demonstrators arrived who had planned a march through the streets of the city. Some of them are with their faces hidden since they would be uniformed in activity and they want to be recognized to avoid possible reprisals.

In the place they ratified the request for salary improvements for the uniformed, a situation that is repeated in other cities of the province.

Arabela Carreras said that party politics got involved

This morning, in statements to FM Raíces of the provincial capital, Governor Carreras said that “the Police see their salary grow the same as all the workers” of the Public Administration, “They perceive you will improve like the others but they also say that it is not enough for me”.

He added that the salary issue is addressed “with the general increase to all unions, even before it is approved it will be liquidated” but acknowledged that “They have to be addressed like other issues, such as the purchase of uniforms” because this sector has “its particularities.”

On this point, he recalled that “since 2014 no one has been bought and an item has been placed, which over time has been falling and today is not significant, it is also paid per month” for this reason he announced that “We are going to return to centralized purchasing” because “these are concerns that the government has in relation to its personnel.”

Regarding the protests, Carreras pointed out that “There is a pre-election party political militancy” and emphasized that “There is a character, who is exonerated from the Police, fired for not deserving of police status associated with a political space that systematically goes through the police stations seeking to generate discomfort.”

He added that “fortunately the vast majority of the police officers, with the exception of 5 or 6 agents who follow him; They are working: They are not satisfied because they want more wages, but they are working”.



