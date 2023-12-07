Actress Celinés Toribio and Ex-Husband Giancarlo Chersich: From Divorce to Best Friends

Actress Celinés Toribio and Ex-Husband Giancarlo Chersich Remain Best Friends After Divorce

It’s not often that you hear of a divorced couple remaining best friends, but for Celinés Toribio and Giancarlo Chersich, that is exactly the case. The actress revealed in a recent podcast interview that she and her ex-husband have maintained an excellent relationship since their divorce six years ago.

In the interview with communicator Liza Blanco, Toribio expressed that Chersich is her best friend and that she consults him about everything. Despite being divorced, the two of them are so close that they even go out to dinner together along with their respective current partners. Toribio referred to her current partner as “Mr Big” and mentioned that Chersich has been understanding of their relationship.

Interestingly, the reason for their divorce was quite unique. Toribio confessed that her ex-husband was looking for a mother figure in her, while she was seeking a father figure in him. This realization marked the end of their romantic relationship, but it laid the foundation for their lasting friendship.

Toribio and Chersich had originally met in 1998 during an interview, and their relationship lasted for ten years before they decided to part ways. Since then, the actress has embarked on a journey to become a mother through in vitro fertilization, undergoing three failed processes.

Despite the setbacks, Toribio remains hopeful and focused on her career and personal life. Her openness about her past relationship with Chersich and her current journey has received positive feedback from fans and the public.