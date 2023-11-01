Actress Marilyn Patiño Speaks Out Against Mockery After Ex-Husband’s Death

Actress Marilyn Patiño has spoken out against those who have mocked her following the death of her ex-husband, Héctor Fabian Bonilla Ulloa. Bonilla was one of the victims of a recent massacre in Caloto, Colombia. Patiño had previously requested privacy during this difficult time but felt compelled to address those who have made fun of her. In a video message, she shared the news of Bonilla’s death and expressed her lack of interest in revenge or reprisals. She also appealed for people to leave her alone and not engage in any form of blackmail. Now, with the investigation into Bonilla’s death ongoing, Patiño has issued a strong message to those mocking her. Referring to her long-standing fight against adversity, she emphasized her belief in justice, truth, and divine retribution. In closing, Patiño reminded people to be mindful of their words and hearts as they live in times of divine justice.

