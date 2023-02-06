After a lapse of 50 years, adidas announced for the first time that it will usher in a brand-new new product standard – adidas Sportswear (Adidas Light Sports Series), which is more biased towards Lifestyle (Life and Leisure Series) in terms of product styles. It is designed for daily light sports and various Made for a variety of life situations. The collection will be launched globally on major sales channels and https://www.adidas.com.cn from February 6, 2023.

Following the well-known actor Jenna Ortega (Jenna Ortega) and basketball player Trae Young (Trey Young), Chinese athletes Hu Mingxuan, Wang Qiang, Xie Zhenye and Li Yuting will also participate in the performance of this adidas Sportswear light sports series, and Advocating the brand concept of “free fashion – adidas Sportswear originates from sports, and you can wear it in style” to help them perfectly shuttle between different life scenes.

adidas Sportswear will complement the styles of adidas Performance and adidas Originals, with the new collection featuring Avryn sneakers and Tiro suits for spring, designed to utilize adidas’ latest sportswear Professional technology enhances the wearer’s daily fashion style with more comfortable and fashionable design. It not only has a comfortable design that adapts to urban sports life, but also closely follows the ever-changing fashion trends of the day, meeting the diverse interests and needs of Generation Z, allowing people to freely switch between different identities.

Freely popular, free shuttle among multiple identities

The interests and hobbies of Generation Z are always complicated and diverse. In the afternoon, they can be magazine readers accompanied by coffee, leisurely, and at night, they can transform into smart dancers at parties and enjoy carnival. Generation Z’s lifestyle of “morning C and evening A” is used to mixing different preferences together, and allowing themselves to flow freely between multiple identities and be happy.

This is just like the concept of “free fashion” advocated by adidas Sportswear light sports series, which integrates adidas sports genes and stylish design, so that its wearers can seamlessly connect and cope freely in various life scenes.

The Tiro suit, which is inspired by the Tracksuit ball suit in the series, perfectly interprets the fluidity characteristics of adidas Sportswear in multiple scenes, and it is also the heavy design style of this season.

Whether it is fashion street shooting or show catwalk, retro Tracksuit is still a strong fashion trend at present. Tiro suit draws inspiration from classic football suits, combines adidas football genes with a long history, and also combines retro classic elements of Tracksuit. The unique texture of the three stripes is made of silicone, which truly brings the design language of the jersey to modern casual clothing, so that daily wear and fashion complement each other.

At the same time, the Tiro suit adopts a unique structural tailoring, including a double-layer collar design, a double-layer structure waistband, an automatic locking zipper, and side zipper trousers with Sportswear printing inside. The entire suit is made of high-quality 280GSM double-sided knitted fabric. 100% PRIMEGREEN technology blessing, windproof and warm can also help the environment.

The most popular retro sportswear is made of high-standard technical materials, combining sports functions, modernity and retro nostalgia, so as to ensure the adaptability of the wearer in different occasions.

Hu Mingxuan—a basketball guard who loves e-sports and rap

On the court, Hu Mingxuan is a professional basketball player, but outside of training games, he is also an e-sports fan and a rap fan. He has mastered team communication skills from competitive games, and he can be better in the world of rap music Adjust the rhythm and mood of the game accurately, and relax and recharge yourself off the court through appropriate game time and Hip-Hop music.

The cool black Tiro suit shows different identities for Hu Mingxuan. It not only has the rap Swag feeling brought by the retro Tracksuit, but also the professional sports fabrics make athletes who have always valued the wearing experience feel more comfortable.

Wang Qiang – Only by making life more comfortable can we continue our achievements in the tennis world

Tennis “Goddess” Wang Qiang will break through more challenges outside of tennis through horseback riding, archery and boxing. She can not only try new things, but also achieve training through different events, so as to feed back into tennis competitions. On days when there is no competition, Wang Qiang will spend more time relaxing, watching dramas, watching variety shows, doing manicures, and shopping. She is not only a tennis goddess, but also has an ordinary side of an ordinary girl.

Wang Qiang’s understanding of “free fashion” is to put comfort and personal preferences first, to satisfy and please herself. Whether watching dramas at home or going out for sports, comfortable designs that can adapt to different interests are the inevitable first choice for clothing. Just like the Tiro jacket she wears, the high-quality fabric brings the most real comfort, while the detailed version that takes into account sports, leisure and fashion allows the wearer to switch freely in various occasions.

Xie Zhenye—the 100-meter flying man also has a “good craft”

The sprinter Xie Zhenye is not only satisfied with the achievements of the 100-meter sprint, he is also good at exploring new things in all aspects of life. He will get more satisfaction from musical instruments, handicrafts, and cooking. He is a pure “craftsman”. In the family, as a husband, he also hopes that his hobbies can bring warmth to his partner. Xie Zhenye lives a life that is not limited to a single path: whether it is professional sports or various hobbies, he can flow among these identities to obtain the satisfaction of different experiences and maintain a better mentality.

The beige boy suit not only created a trendy impression of sports for Xie Zhenye, but also created a sunny and warm atmosphere for him who is versatile. No matter in career, hobbies or family, Xie Zhenye can flexibly and freely interpret with multiple identities His “free pop”.

Li Yuting—a sprint “genius” who likes to get a sense of relaxation from traveling

Li Yuting, who has a free and easy personality, never sticks to a single identity in the circle. In addition to being a sweet-looking sprinter on the track and field track, she is also a food travel enthusiast who likes to explore taste buds and unknown things in her daily leisure time. She can find healing moments of relaxation in the scenery along the way, or just stay on the sofa at home, relying on desserts alone to stimulate the taste buds to get a sense of relaxation. The concept of “free fashion” is just like her casual personality. .

The beige Comfort suit for girls, the comfortable sports fabric and the three-dimensional cut of dolman sleeves make Li Yuting show a unique sporty girly look, and also allow her to switch between the identity of an athlete and a travel explorer at will.

Jenna Ortega (Jenna Ortega), as the newly joined adidas global spokesperson, also joined hands with NBA basketball player Trae Young (Trey Young) to interpret their understanding of “free fashion” through adidas Sportswear. In addition to being an actor, Jenna Ortega also has different identities such as producer and fashion icon, while Trae Young (Trey Young) off the court is an art lover who knows how to enjoy life and relax himself. In addition to their own high-profile careers, each of them has a variety of different interest identities like Generation Z, and the adidas Sportswear light sports series helps them perfectly shuttle between different life scenes.

In addition to the Tiro suit, the brand-new Avryn casual sneakers are also added to the adidas Sportswear #自自交流# equipment array. Equipped with BOOST, BOUNCE hybrid midsole structure, TPU stable heel piece and translucent mesh upper, while ensuring sports comfort, the simple and dynamic appearance also creates a different trendy atmosphere.

Adidas’ new adidas Sportswear light sports series full set of products will officially land on Adidas offline stores on February 6th, Adidas official mall, WeChat applet and Tmall Qijian store, and will be available on the adidas APP at the same time, after downloading the app and registering You can start now.

