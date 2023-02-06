Home Sports Thailand Badminton Masters: Zhang Yiman won the women’s singles championship_Guangming.com
On February 5, Zhang Yiman was at the awards ceremony. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Lahan)

On the same day, in the women’s singles final of the 2023 Thailand Badminton Masters held in Bangkok, Thailand, Zhang Yiman of China defeated teammate Han Yue 2-1 and won the championship.

On February 5, Zhang Yiman returned the ball in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Lahan)

On February 5, Zhang Yiman celebrated scoring in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Lahan)

On February 5, Zhang Yiman returned the ball in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Lahan)

On February 5, Zhang Yiman returned the ball in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Lahan)

On February 5, Han Yue returned the ball in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Lahan)

On February 5, Han Yue returned the ball in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Lahan)

On February 5, Han Yue returned the ball in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Lahan)

