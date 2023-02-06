On February 5, Zhang Yiman was at the awards ceremony. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Lahan)

On the same day, in the women’s singles final of the 2023 Thailand Badminton Masters held in Bangkok, Thailand, Zhang Yiman of China defeated teammate Han Yue 2-1 and won the championship.

On February 5, Zhang Yiman returned the ball in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Lahan)

