After the death of Olivia Newton-John, her family revealed that they experienced supernatural episodes

Olivia Newton-John’s departure on August 8, 2022 left a void in the world of entertainment that still lingers in the collective memory. The iconic Anglo-Australian singer and actress, famous for her role in the film Grease, bravely battled cancer for years before her passing.

A year after her departure, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi and her widower John Easterling shared an interview with People magazine in which they revealed a series of “supernatural” events they have experienced since the artist’s death.

Chloe recounted a mysterious episode where her phone captured an image of her dog with a small blue orb floating past its head. This orb was the same color as a blue necklace that her stepfather had given to Olivia and that she later gave to her. This strange event generated the feeling that the presence of the actress was still present in her life.

Olivia Newton-John alongside her daughter, Chloe. (Photo: Instagram)

Chloe also shared a peculiar promise she made with her mother before she passed. In a conversation about paranormal phenomena, she asked Olivia to “appear” in case she lost her life. Olivia agreed, and Chloe remembered that her mother had told her that she would manifest in the form of an orb. This detail took on special significance when she and her stepfather began to notice the appearance of blue orbs at significant times.

John Easterling, who had shared a deep life and love with Olivia, also had a similar experience. While spreading the artist’s ashes in Peru on the day they would have celebrated her crystal wedding ceremony, he captured a photograph in which a blue orb appeared between her eyes.

Chloe shared that she misses her mother deeply and feels her influence at special moments. For her part, John confessed that he communicates with Olivia in intimate moments, such as when walking around the house or playing with the dogs. Although she is no longer physically present, Olivia Newton-John’s influence and energy remain palpable to those who loved and admired her.

