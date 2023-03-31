Alessandro Gassmann, spokesperson for Bulgari Italian brand watches

Milan, March 28, 2023.

The internationally acclaimed Italian actor, director and screenwriter Alessandro Gassmann (Alessandro Gassmann) officially joined the Bulgari family as theBrand Italian watch spokesperson. The Roman-born actor profoundly interprets the Bulgari brand spirit.

Bulgari Men’s WatchesIntegrating exquisite craftsmanship and pioneering aesthetics, and constantly pursuing more sophisticated textures and more novel ingenuity, it has become an iconic masterpiece of contemporary advanced watchmaking.

Alessandro Gassmann (Alessandro Gassmann) is the son of Italian national treasure actor Vittorio Gassmann (Vittorio Gassmann). He made his film debut at the age of 17 and starred in Ferzan Ozpetek’s Steam: The Turkish Bath in 1997. This cinematic gem was an international success and Alessandro Gassmann rose to fame. In 2008, he won two important awards of his career for the film “Calm Restlessness” directed by Antonello Grimaldi: the Italian Film Award (David di Donatello) and the Silver Ribbon Award (Nastro d’Argento) Best Supporting Actor Award. Alessandro Gassmann was widely admired by critics and audiences and went on to collaborate with actors including Paolo Genovese, Francesca Archibugi ) and famous directors such as Rocco Papaleo.

In 2020, “Thou Shalt Not Hate” (Thou Shalt Not Hate), starring Alessandro Gassmann and directed by Mauro Mancini, will be the winner of the 77th Venice Film Festival ( Venice Film Festival’s Critics’ Week (Critics’ Week) unit opening film, he also won the Pasinetti Award for Best Actor that year (Pasinetti Award for Best Actor). In 2021, the 78th Venice Film Festival will screen his third film “The Great Silence”. Alessandro Gassmann also acted as stage director for the film, based on the screenplay of the same name written by Maurizio De Giovanni. This spirit of daring to try new challenges is also deeply rooted in Bulgari’s brand genes.

Alessandro Gassmann (Alessandro Gassmann) not only has an important position in the film industry, but also has a strong awareness of ecological protection and actively participates in actions to address the climate crisis. In 2022, based on the scientific basis provided by the Kyoto Club, he co-authored a book called “The #GreenHeroes and I” with ecological literature writer Roberto Bragalone. This is a diary of civic engagement, a call to rebuild a better future for future generations.

Alessandro Gassmann’s Dedication Highly FitBulgaribrand concept. Bulgari’s many partnerships in the field of corporate social responsibility have confirmed the firm belief of the brand: that is, based on the present, actively innovating, and creating a sustainable future for nature and society.

Mr. Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of BulgariSaid: “Bulgari is very honored to welcome Alessandro Gassmann (Alessandro Gassmann) as the spokesperson of the brand’s Italian watch. He is a charismatic actor, but also maintains a high degree of concern for environmental issues , this is deeply in line with the sense of responsibility cherished by Bulgari. Over the years, Bulgari has always insisted on advocating ethical behavior, sustainable development behavior, social responsibility behavior and environmental protection behavior, and has formed a culture of ‘giving back’. Welcome to Yali Sandro Gassmann (Alessandro Gassmann) joined the Bulgari family. I firmly believe that he will become a solid ally of Bulgari, with his extensive personal influence to further expand Bulgari’s brand communication and show the brand The bold innovation and surprising creativity of the watch.”

Alessandro GassmannSaid: “I am very honored to join the Bulgari family as the brand’s Italian watch spokesperson. As actors, we create characters through stage performances and convey emotions to the audience. Similarly, Bulgari, as a watchmaker, through Creating timepieces to demonstrate superb watchmaking skills, combining classic Italian design style with strict Swiss watchmaking principles, interpreting bold and fearless aesthetic concepts. In my opinion, Bulgari’s ingenuity and the film industry follow There are similarities in the value concept: In the film industry, actors and directors will try their best to keep their emotions high in order to present excellent film and television works. Superb craftsmanship and improvisation require not only concentration, but also Swiss watchmaking precision Emotional expression.”