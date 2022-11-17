ROME – After the Genoa boat show, the spotlights move to the thirty-sixth edition of Navigare, the international boat show in Naples scheduled at the Luise di Mergellina pier until next Sunday. The event, organized by the Italian nautical supply chain association (Afina) chaired by Gennaro Amato, offers free access for visitors, and allows the public to admire and try out the boats in the water. The formula of free trials at sea, particularly appreciated by enthusiasts, remains the main feature of the event which allows visitors to be able to choose and try out the desired model. There are over seventy boats including gozzo boats, dinghies, motorboats and yachts from 6 to 20 metres, among which stand out brands synonymous with Made in Italy excellence such as Pershing, Cranchi, Itama, Absolute, and foreign brands from Jeanneau and Beneteau up to Bavaria , to which are also added suppliers of services, accessories and marine engines. It should be noted that with a view to the ever-increasing growth of the event, which has been held at the Posillipo club over the years, it was necessary to move the Navigare hall to Mergellina in order to offer larger spaces for the public and exhibitors.

“This is the third international edition of our show, which in any case can count on a total of 36 appointments – underlines the president of Afina – and the request for participation from the shipyards entails an adequate response of spaces that we did not have at Posillipo. Suffice it to say that already this year we have had to give up numerous requests from exhibitors despite the move to the Mergellina breakwater, demonstrating the growing demand for participation. Unfortunately, there are no major tourist ports in Naples and even Mergellina is not the ideal setting for an event of this magnitude. We have been working for some time to improve this condition, we trust in the operational will of the institutions to which we have guaranteed our active participation, economic and planning, to solve the problem”. Precisely in this sense, an open discussion was launched on the issue of the absence of berths and moorings. A problem which, in addition to the shipowners, who are forced to take the boats to other ports, also concerns the shipyards and the resale concessionaires who are unable to guarantee their buyers moorings in Naples. Current data predicts that out of ten boats produced/sold, only five find mooring opportunities.