What it is and how to adopt this aesthetic in your home.

Have you ever heard of weirdcore? This aesthetic, which is becoming a trend in home decor, fashion and pop culture, seeks to challenge the predictability of art by using different elements to create a style of its own.

Therefore, if you are looking for a new decoration for your home and want to get out of the ordinary, weirdcore may be the perfect option for you.

Understand more about this style, its origins and how you can apply this decoration in your home.

Check out what you will read here:

What is weirdcore?

Weirdcore comes from the English terms “weird”, which means “strange” or “bizarre”, and “core”, which, in free translation, means “essence.”. In summary, the term weirdcore means “the essence of strangeness”, and this defines very well what this aesthetic is.

Composed of surreal and bizarre images and objects, the aesthetic can even be disturbing at first sight, but its idea is to bring unique characteristics to provoke new sensations in admirers.

This aesthetic, which has become even more popular in the digital age, is used not only in interior decoration, but also in music, film, visual arts and in various areas of art that use images, unusual and strange items to create impact. on spectators and the interested public.

How did weirdcore come about?

The origin of the term weirdcore is uncertain, however, all its aesthetics have always been present in pop culture, being represented more recently by London visual artist Toby Mortimer, who has worked producing music videos for artists like Hot Chip and visual arts for companies like Spotify and Chelsea FC football team.

Weirdcore has become increasingly popular in the digital age, becoming part of the aesthetics of websites and even social network users, along with other aesthetics such as dreamcore — which seeks to apply dream elements and an ethereal aesthetic to images — and lovecore , which brings traditionally romantic and delicate elements to its visuals.

What are the main elements that characterize weirdcore?

The main idea of ​​the weird aesthetic is to use surreal and bizarre images to create something new, different and that makes an impact on those who see it. Therefore, it is possible to use collages, manipulations and visual effects to create images and videos that reflect the weirdcore.

In addition, other characteristics of this style are:

Bright, vibrant, psychedelic colors;

Presence of animations and visual effects in environments and works;

Use of unusual elements to create new combinations;

Experimenting with combinations;

Search for elements that can make artistic expressions unique and arouse interest.

That is, weirdcore gives space for its supporters to dare, use their imagination and use their creativity to create new things.

A style that approaches and converses with weirdcore, and may even lend elements to it, is maximalism: by prioritizing vibrancy and the overlapping of styles and trends, maximalism can work with weird aesthetics and vice versa whenever possible.

So, when making a weirdcore decoration, be sure to check out other styles: they can bring you unexpected inspirations!

How to apply a weirdcore decoration at home?

If you liked weirdcore and want to use elements from it to decorate your home, we have some tips you can follow to do so!

Don’t hesitate to use colors

Living room in weirdcore style, with wallpaper, floor and sofa that have the same colorful stripe print.

Weirdcore is known for its abusive use of vibrant, attention-grabbing colors in the environment. Therefore, the first step to having an environment that has the weird aesthetic is to leave the white walls behind and bet on colors!

Look for cheerful and vibrant colors, such as shades of yellow, orange, purple or green, or even use patterned wallpapers in different colors or unusual prints, such as checkered or geometric, that capture attention to make the environment comfortable and indoors. the desired aesthetic.

Textures can also be used here: grafiato, chapiscado and grooves give a different contrast to the environment, making it unique.

invest in lighting

Lava lamp or Volcanic lamp, very functional for a weirdcore decoration style.

Lighting is important in any decorating style and weirdcore is no different. Following the style’s weird aesthetic, it’s important to use different lighting to create the weirdcore mood.

That is, give preference to colored lights, with different colors, such as blue, purple and even red. For this, it is worth using LED lights that change color, allowing you to define new colors on different days in the environments, and ultraviolet lights, which give different effects in the environment and can be combined with works of art.

When it comes to lamps, in weirdcore, they go beyond the function of lighting, also serving as decorative objects. So, it is worth investing in table lamps with different shapes and even in retro pieces, such as the lava lamp from the 60s.

Artworks are key

Works of art and decorative objects that provoke strangeness, a good choice for the weird decoration style.

Surrealistic and can be disturbing images are the soul of the weirdcore aesthetic. So they must be part of your decor.

Look for artists who work with this style of art, look for references in songs, movies and books (Alice in Wonderland, by Tim Burton, is one of the great examples of the weirdcore aesthetic in cinema) and be sure to dive headfirst into everything that weird art has to offer you.

Weird dolls, scary drawings, psychedelic works, photo and interactive books, geometric and weird sculptures: the weirder, the more it makes sense in weirdcore decor.

Believe: in a universe full of possibilities, you will always find something that is your face!

Furniture is also part of the aesthetic

Fabrics on the chairs, curtain and dining table that contrast with each other because, at first glance, they seem to belong to different aesthetics. A great resource for the weirdcore decor.

Yes, there are weirdcore furniture and they are more common than you might think! With a good search, it is possible to find and decorate your home with furniture that has unusual designs, such as a shelf in different colors, such as purple or water green, a curved table, with a less traditional format than the ones we usually see around , or a more extravagant sofa.

Textures are also important: investing in fabrics that contrast with the environment is an excellent strategy. Plush and velvet are fabrics with interesting textures that match weirdcore.

In addition to making your environment harmonious, furniture like this arouses the curiosity of visitors and can bring several stories to meetings with friends and family! Be sure to invest in some.

Plants can be weird too

Plant-jug.

Yes, plants can also be part of weirdcore! There are many species that have different shapes and can be cared for at home.

In addition to cacti and bonsai, which can grow in different formats, those who like plants and want to have a weird aesthetic at home can look for species such as the Jug Plant, which has different colors and is popularly known as carnivorous plants, Tillandsia, a charming air plant, and Olho de Coruja, a differentiated succulent that, despite the name, looks more like a lifebuoy.

Capriche in the decoration

Vintage objects that cause weirdness are great for weirdcore decor.

Decoration is the soul of an environment. When decorating your home with the weirdcore aesthetic, you can’t let it go. Look for decorative objects that reflect everything we talked about earlier: that are surreal, draw attention and awaken the curiosity and other senses of those who see them.

And the fun thing about weirdcore is that your imagination doesn’t need limits: you can create your own decorations by mixing objects you find around, making collages with images, painting what you create with your favorite colors and even giving other uses to what we use every day. Creativity is key in weirdcore: never forget that.

Weird creativity can be perfect in your home

