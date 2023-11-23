AMD ROCm 5.7 Platform Adds Support for RX 7900 XT – Keep up with CUDA!

Create a news article using this content

Keep up with CUDA! AMD ROCm platform now supports RX 7900 XT

2023-11-23

Kuai Technology News on November 23,AMD recently released the ROCm 5.7 version development platform, which supports two high-end graphics cards, Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon Pro W7900. Now it has officially added support for the sub-flagship RX 7900 XT.

ROCM 5.7 key supportML machine learning development workflow based on PyTorch frameworkwhich requires powerful AI computing power.

Both RX 7900 XTX and Pro W7900 are equipped with up to 192 AI accelerators and 24/48GB GDDR6 video memory respectively. RX 7900 XT also has up to 168 AI accelerators and 20GB video memory. They are both very suitable and can provide very outstanding performance on the local end. ML training and inference performance.

The operating system requires Ubuntu 22.04.3 and above, the driver requires the latest version 23.20.00.48, and the PyTorch framework requires version 2.0.1.

As the AMD ROCm platform supports more and more hardware, developers also have more choices.It can give full play to the parallel computing capabilities of desktop-level GPUs and reduce dependence on the cloud.

