At the beginning of August, Mengzhuang launched the first Clean Beauty (pure beauty) product line – Zhicui Muscle Series, announcing its entry into Clean Beauty. This series does not add risk ingredients, contains more than 90% natural ingredients, and has passed the efficacy certification of third-party testing agencies, providing cutting-edge and scientific solutions for skin care. Dream makeup, based on the original brand concept of “discovering the secrets of flowers and skin beauty”, pays more attention to the simplicity, safety, efficacy and environment-friendly attributes of formulas to cater to the preferences of young consumers.

As the trend of Clean Beauty has become more and more intense in recent years, many big brands have launched the Clean Beauty product line.

What exactly is Clean Beauty, which is in the limelight?

Clean Beauty, also known as “Pure Beauty”, originally originated in Europe and the United States, with “non-toxic, harmless and cruelty-free” as the core, aiming to provide consumers with safer, environmentally friendly and pure products. Clean Beauty is not only naturally skin-friendly in terms of ingredients, but also very beneficial to the environment. It promises not to undergo animal testing, and its packaging is sustainable, non-toxic and environmentally friendly.

Clean Beauty does not have a comprehensive and unified definition so far. It is more of a concept, representing Generation Z’s understanding of nature and society. In general, products that conform to Clean Beauty basically include the following aspects: The ingredients are safe and non-toxic, do not contain controversial ingredients, clear ingredient labels, sustainable low-carbon production methods, and environmentally friendly packaging and product formulations that do not damage ecological nature, which are refined into the following three aspects:

1. The ingredients are safe, that is, the ingredients are non-toxic, hormone-free, hormone-disrupting, and carcinogen-free; it is advocating not to add six controversial ingredients: parabens preservatives, plasticizers, SLS surfactants, mineral oil, silicone oil/ Artificial fragrance.

2. The label is clear, that is, the ingredient label is clear, comprehensive and complete.

3. Environmental sustainability, that is, without animal experiments, product ingredients and packaging are sustainable to the ecological environment, and product packaging is recyclable and degradable.

Under the epidemic, with the frequent occurrence of sensitive skin, face masks, and unstable skin condition, people pay more and more attention to products that are healthy, environmentally friendly and safe. Clean Beauty has become a hot trend in the beauty industry.

According to the data included in the “2021 Pure Beauty Trend Analysis and Forecast” report of the Beauty Industry Research Institute, the global pure beauty market in 2020 is 5.44 billion US dollars, and it is expected to reach 11.56 billion US dollars in 2027. Another data shows that starting from 2021, more than 70 new pure beauty brands have entered Tmall Global, and the sales of this category have increased by more than 600% year-on-year.

At the same time, there are more and more pure beauty brands in China. For example, Dewy Lab, known as the “Party Party” in the makeup industry, insists on zero-added harmful ingredients, skin care brand ZERO TO ZERO that breastfeeding mothers can use with confidence, sustainable makeup brand Red Chamber, zero-burden makeup brand Fu Yuanji, etc. , the dominant ingredients are natural and non-toxic, the skin has no burden, and the concept is environmentally friendly.

In the international market, in recent years, large groups and big brands have also begun to deploy Clean Beauty. In 2015, Unilever announced the acquisition of REN, a British “pure beauty” brand. In 2019, Unilever announced the acquisition of high-end skin care brand Tatcha for US$500 million (approximately RMB 3.4 billion).

In 2019, Shiseido Group announced the acquisition of Drunk Elephant for $845 million. In November of the same year, LVMH Group invested in Versed, a skin care brand. This transaction shows that LVMH Group has begun to enter the field of Clean Beauty skin care products. In 2021, the L’Oreal Group announced the acquisition of the American skincare brand Youth to the People. In the same year, Procter & Gamble launched DermaGeek, an affordable vegan brand, and acquired FARMACY, a high-end niche skincare brand. L’Occitane Group announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Australian pure skincare brand Grown Alchemist.

The Clean Beauty product lines of major beauty brands have also been born one by one. For example, in February 2020, Revlon released a new pre-makeup series “PhotoReadyPrimePlusPerfecting + Smoothing Primer”, and announced that through this series of cosmetics, it officially entered the field of pure beauty. To this time, the dream makeup brand of Amore Group announced the launch of the Clean Beauty product line. International beauty groups and big brands are always optimistic about the development prospects of Clean Beauty.

Clean Beauty is gaining momentum and returning to our vanity, do we really need Clean Beauty products? What kind of people need Clean Beauty products for their daily skin care and makeup?

In recent years, with changes in the environment and the impact of the epidemic, lifestyles are changing. More and more people are pursuing a simple lifestyle, and their health awareness has been upgraded in an all-round way.

The same is true for skin health. In recent years, the concept of skin barrier has become more and more popular, and skin sensitivity has become a common problem. The skin itself is under various pressures. If the cosmetics you use will have a destructive effect on the skin barrier , then no matter what kind of effect will not play a real role, but will make the skin worse. Therefore, instead of focusing on efficacy, many people began to pay more attention to whether the ingredients of the product are safe.

For people with sensitive skin, or those with sensitive skin and fragile skin barrier, choosing Clean Beauty is a new choice to gently protect the skin, and it will also make you feel more at ease.

Clean Beauty’s products are generally relatively mild, and their effects are mainly repairing and soothing. For example, the first batch of 4 new products launched in the Mengzhuang Zhicui Muscle Activation series: Balance Lotion, which can gently and effectively soothe and strengthen sensitive skin; Cleansing and Rejuvenating Essence and Soothing Repair Essence are aimed at oily acne and oily sensitive skin. Launched two effective and gentle functional serums. This series uses the pure skin care power of products to meet the multiple care needs of fragile skin.

Clean Beauty products have also been questioned a lot. For example, most of them are not very versatile, which is not entirely the case. DrunkElephant’s products have both natural safety care and powerful anti-aging functions.

For example, DrunkElephant Drunk Elephant Super A Marula Anti-aging Repair Essence Oil, which combines Marula oil with A-alcohol, nourishes the skin with oil, mildly anti-wrinkle, does not need to tolerate, can reduce irritation and avoid redness while effectively anti-aging , is an anti-aging gospel for sensitive skin. The product is also clearly marked on the introduction page that it does not contain essential oils, alcohol, silicon, chemical sunscreens, fragrances, pigments and surfactants.

The ingredients are safe and the efficacy is guaranteed, and even the feeling of use is good? ! That’s right, Clean Beauty’s products can also become popular, such as Clean Beauty’s FARMACY’s Moringa Seed Cleansing Balm, because of its safe ingredients, special texture and refreshing and non-greasy skin feel, it has quickly become a hit, and it will develop in 2020. It is the No.1 brand of makeup remover cream on Tmall International, with outstanding achievements.

The pure formula that is refreshing and not stuffy, brings a mild and clear use effect, has strong makeup removal power and can protect the skin barrier. It is a barrier repairing makeup remover that can be used for sensitive skin. The unique ice cream texture, rapid emulsification, refreshing and no burden, has won an excellent reputation.

Skin care pursues ingredient safety, and so does color makeup.

In the past, the concept was that makeup itself was a process of harming the skin, but it was unavoidable. Nowadays, people pay more and more attention to skin health, and make-up products that reduce the burden on the skin gradually stand out and become the focus of attention.

Dewy Lab’s luminous powder cream is a foundation cream that can be used for fragile and sensitive skin. It removes skin-damaging ingredients such as D5 silicon and reduces the burden on sensitive skin. It is like the second layer of ideal skin that is close to the naked skin. Natural moisture, light and 0 Powdery. The product is claimed to be mild and non-irritating, and it is also very attractive without being stuffy or acne-prone. It is a good product worth trying for MM who pursue naked skin and MM who have sensitive skin and intolerance to liquid foundation.

Another major group of Clean Beauty audiences must be expectant mothers and breastfeeding mothers.

Pregnant mothers and breastfeeding mothers are the most special groups. When choosing cosmetics, natural and non-toxic products should also be used. Clean Beauty is a good choice.

ZERO TO ZERO Zero Cheer Plant Cleansing Oil, 9 major zero additions + 9 kinds of natural oils, can dissolve makeup without residue and take away dirt. Breastfeeding mothers can easily remove even with light makeup without any burden. The insistence on adding 0 harmful raw materials is indeed very reassuring.

In the face of the general trend of sustainable development, everyone should be a practitioner of environmental protection. Achieving the coexistence of skin and nature is also our development goal. Therefore, more and more consumers will consider whether the product is It is friendly to the environment, which also reflects the consumption concept of the new era.

That is to say, whether you have sensitive skin or not, people who adhere to the concept of environmental protection can regard the purchase of Clean Beauty products as a new consumption concept and make a contribution to environmental protection, which also highlights the new concept of young consumer groups.

Although Clean Beauty has a strong momentum, it also faces many questions and challenges. For example, there is no unified concept and it is easy to be used as a marketing method. For example, the efficacy cannot be compared with ordinary cosmetics, and the safety of small brands needs to be questioned. The development of the brand will depend on the layout and determination of the brand. I believe that Clean Beauty, which adheres to the concept of natural and environmental protection, will be accepted and appreciated by more and more people.