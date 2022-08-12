Source title: The 100-day countdown to the World Cup, Hangzhou Fude Qatar World Cup authorized products start

The FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup™ will start on November 20. Today is the 100-day countdown to the World Cup, and the World Cup, which moves from midsummer to cold winter, is quietly approaching.

Fude Brand Management Co., Ltd. from Hangzhou, China is an old friend of the World Cup and is the first Chinese company in China to directly sign an authorization contract with FIFA. Previously, it has obtained the exclusive official authorization for the mascots of the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. With the support of Switzerland’s Infront, 2022 Qatar World Cup™ Fide continues to become the official licensee in Greater China, and has obtained mascots, clothing and hats. , masks, cups and pots and other categories.

As the 100-day countdown to the FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup™, Hangzhou Fude Brand Management Co., Ltd. and Tmall International held the official launch event of the official World Cup authorized products in Ali Xixi Park. The event was hosted by the famous host Liu Jianhong, Alibaba Chief Marketing Officer Dong Benhong, Tmall International General Manager Dong Zhenzhen, Managing Director of Ruiying Sports Culture Co., Ltd. Olivier, Hangzhou Fude CEO Li Hong, Qatar Tourism Board China Representative Lei Yiwen, Qatar Airways Greater China Network and Marketing Manager Ying Lei delivered speeches, Qatar Tourism Board Ding Xiaoqin, General Manager of Greater China, and Chen Changyao, General Manager of Qatar Airways North Asia, delivered a video speech.

The event officially started with the theme of Qatar · World Cup · Journey of Discovery. After Dong Zhenzhen, general manager of Tmall International, made a speech, Qatar Airways and Tmall International jointly launched the bring “Made in Qatar” to China.

The official promotional video of the 2022 Qatar World Cup™ mascot made La’eeb appear, and Olivier, the exclusive agent of the FIFA franchising program in Greater China, and CEO of Ruiying Sports Culture Co., Ltd., announced the highlight of the event after delivering a speech Start – Officially authorized products of the Qatar World Cup are launched.

Mr. Li Hong, the official licensor of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Greater China and CEO of Hangzhou Fude Brand Management Co., Ltd., said, “On the premise of continuing to maintain the core category of mascot plush and figures, we have added clothing, bags and hats. , masks, thermos cups, badges and many other categories suitable for the Chinese market, we hope that this World Cup can better serve Chinese fans.”

At the press conference, Mr. Li Hong, on behalf of Fude, handed the La’eeb mascot and the limited edition Hercules Cup numbered 0086 (China area code) to Dong Benhong, chief marketing officer of Alibaba, and Dong Zhenzhen, general manager of Tmall International.

After the World Cup authorized product launch conference, Hangzhou Fude held a World Cup authorized product marketing forum, focusing on “Can La’eeb become the next national-level Internet celebrity IP after Bing Dun Dun? Managing Director of Ruiying Sports Culture Co., Ltd. CEO Olivier told the story from the sand to the sea before and after the birth of the mascot; Mr. Li Hong, CEO of Hangzhou Fude, shared the marketing case of the 14-22 World Cup mascot on this topic. Fuleco to Zabiwaka ( Zabivaka), the two competitions have allowed Fude to accumulate rich marketing experience. With the approaching of the Qatar World Cup, La’eeb will also set off a new upsurge.

What richer peripheral products can you buy in China for this World Cup? is the next topic of the World Cup Marketing Forum.

Regardless of whether Chinese fans can go to Qatar to watch the game this winter, from today, they can buy the unprecedented rich peripherals of this World Cup without leaving their homes. Fude’s peripherals have developed from 4 categories and more than 80 products in 14 years. By 22 years, 12 categories and more than 200 products.

“Compared to countries with developed football culture, those shops selling World Cup souvenirs are always full of dazzling surroundings. Our team will bring richer and more diverse products to Chinese fans as our mission.” Deputy Fude General Manager Mo Tianfei said.

“Adding some culture to sports” is the tenet that Fude has been adhering to for many years. Fude’s heritage and explosive power displayed at the Shining Star Qatar Press Conference and the World Cup Authorized Product Marketing Forum also gave us new expectations for the official peripherals of the 2022 Qatar World Cup™.

On August 12, Tmall Global launched the official authorized products of FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup™. At the same time, fans who like to collect can also buy official authorized products such as the world‘s limited number of 2022 Hercules Cups, limited-edition past champion badge jigsaw ornaments and other official products on Tmall Global.

At present, consumers can access the Tmall International Channel on their mobile phones, Taobao, and search for “World Wave of Good Things” to get the rare good things in the World Cup.