Three thousand “heroes” Zhen Yuguan, thousands of miles of Yellow River protecting Bishan, and Fenglingdu have always been the battlegrounds of the major forces in “Jianwang 1”. The new version of “Jianwang 1” “Fengling Zhengdu” is launched today. In the new version, Fenglingdu has become the main battlefield for the annual selection of the world‘s first gang competition, and it is ignited again! The mount disguise system, return upgrade, and version welfare activities are also launched simultaneously with the version!

Ferry remodeling pier blood rekindled

Fenglingdu ushered in a revision. The water thief treasure dropped by the leader of the Fenglingdu water thief will be adjusted to be shared by gang members. Any member of the guild who kills the water thief leader has a chance to get the water thief’s treasure. Every time a water thief’s treasure is obtained, it will be accumulated into the number of water thief treasures obtained by the gang. At the end of the on-site activity of Fenglingdu, all heroes of the gang who participated in the on-the-spot Fenglingdu will get the accumulative amount of water thief treasures of the gang. In addition, the event time of Fenglingdu and the golden ship time will also be adjusted to adjust the rhythm of the game and ignite group battles.

The mount is disguised and changes all over the world

The silver saddle shines on the white horse, rustling like a shooting star, from the military horse Heiqi to the famous horse Chaoguang, there have been many rare horses in the swordsman world, the new mount disguise system will be launched soon, and heroes will be able to play in “Jianwang 1” “Collect the appearance of different mounts in the rivers and lakes, unlock a variety of images, and travel Kyushu with your beloved mounts.

Return to the helicopter and return to the frontline battlefield

The return season is here again. In order to facilitate the return of heroes, in addition to regular activities such as return secret letters and return equipment gift boxes, this time, “Jian Wang Yi” newly launched related promotional items such as meridians, ornaments, cloaks, and Song and Jin meritorious deeds. , according to the specific situation of each regional server, using the brand new helicopter props will quickly shorten the distance from the main force of the server!

The version welfare gang competition is hot

The activity level of daily activities has been adjusted; some rewards such as water thief’s treasure, supreme secret treasure, and left envoy for defeating the wolf have been adjusted and upgraded; monthly event rewards have been adjusted to a more flexible monthly event store; Vendors offer rewards for heroes looking for exotic beasts, the four thieves make trouble at night, and the distribution of 648 gift packs for all people… Many welfare activities will be launched simultaneously with the new version!

The new version of “Jianxia Qingyuan online version 1” “Fengling Zhengdu” is launched today, classic martial arts, refreshing group battles, all in “Jianwang 1”!

