Three major measures to build a scientific and standardized law enforcement system



The construction of a law-based government is inseparable from a scientific, standardized, and effective law enforcement system. The Jiashan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau actively adapts to the requirements of the times and the needs of the people, insists on improving the law-based administrative system, and continuously improves the standardization of the law enforcement system.

The first is to comprehensively integrate law enforcement matters in multiple departments and fields, forming 62 “one matter” of law enforcement supervision, comprehensively using methods such as “double random, one public”, “comprehensive investigation once”, and normalized implementation departments to jointly “double random, one Open” supervision covers more than 80% of administrative law enforcement departments, and the joint supervision rate of double-random departments reaches more than 15%, reducing repeated law enforcement and law enforcement interference with enterprises and people, and optimizing the legal business environment.

The second is to improve the new credit-based supervision mechanism, improve the quality of public credit data, build a credit evaluation model, expand the application scenarios of “credit + law enforcement supervision”, and implement precise supervision of credit classification and classification. At present, the application of the “credit + law enforcement supervision” system covers 39 industries, and the credit double random coverage rate is 91.4%.

The third is to adhere to the combination of punishment and education, and implement persuasion education, persuasion demonstrations, and warnings such as “no penalty for the first violation, minor notifications, simple cases and quick handling, and reduced penalties for public welfare” in the fields of comprehensive law enforcement, transportation, market supervision, and ecological environment The flexible law enforcement method of admonishing and guiding interviews improves the effects of the rule of law and society.