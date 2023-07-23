Home » Azul acquires 4 new ATR 72-600 aircraft
Azul acquires 4 new ATR 72-600 aircraft

by admin
Azul acquires 4 new ATR 72-600 aircraft

Photo: Blue

Azul celebrated the arrival of another ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft that will be added to the fleet. There will be a total of four aircraft, equipped with new Pratt & Whitney Canada engines and capacity for 72 passengers, which represent a significant step forward for the company.

The first and second aircraft, registrations PR-YXT and PR-YXA, respectively, have been in operation since January 2023, while the PR-YXB, delivered in June, will start flying later this month. The fourth aircraft, PR-YXC, in turn, will arrive at the company in the next few days, with a forecast to start operations in August.

According to Raphael Linares, Fleet Director at Azul, the aircraft are equipped with the new PW127XT-M engine, which promises to reduce maintenance costs by up to 20%. From a technical point of view, the engines feature significant improvements, such as hybrid ceramic bearings, more efficient compressors and turbines made with advanced materials. As a result, these engines manage to reduce fuel consumption by at least 3%.

“Azul takes its commitment to more sustainable operations seriously and recognizes the need to continually invest in modern aircraft. Currently, 70% of our seats belong to new generation aircraft, which have less environmental impact”, said the executive.

