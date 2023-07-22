BAD WOLVES – Neuer Song „Bad Friend“ out now!

US high-flyers BAD WOLVES have released their braneneu single “Bad Friend” along with the music video via Better Noise Music! The accompanying album will be released later this year!

BAD WOLVES combine unpredictable metallic intensity and impressive musicianship with arena-ready hooks. The platinum certified band are delighted to release the lead single, ‘Bad Friend’, from their highly anticipated forthcoming studio album, due out later this year via Better Noise Music. “Bad Friend” draws attention to the importance of breaking away from people in your life who engage in toxic behavior. BAD WOLVES hired director Wombatfire (Asking Alexandria, Dream Theater) for the song’s dark music video.

Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz:

„‚Bad Friend‘ exemplifies exactly where Bad Wolves always wanted to be as a band. It lives dead center of being melodically catchy as well as crushingly heavy and is a great representation of our new upcoming album. This song reminds us that TRUE friendship is not about being perfect or always saying the right thing but being there for each other through the good times and the bad. It’s also to be willing to acknowledge one’s own mistakes and make things right. If you can’t do that, you might be a bad f*cking friend.“

Since 2018, BAD WOLVES, consisting of Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz (vocals) John Boecklin (drums), Doc Coyle (lead guitar, backing vocals) and Kyle Konkiel (bass, backing vocals), have gone platinum, topped the iTunes chart, and hit the US Active Rock Radio chart with six #1 singles (“Hear Me Now”, “Killing Me Slowly”, “Lifeline”, “Remember When “, “Sober” and “Zombie”) as well as two Top10 singles (“If Tomorrow Never Comes” at #2 and “Learn To Walk Again” at #10). In Germany they made it to #4 with “Hear Me Now”, #6 with “Remember When” and #10 with “Killing Me Slowly” in the German Rock Radio Charts. Their debut album Disobey reached the top 25 of the US Billboard Top 200 and brought BAD WOLVES sold out concerts on several continents with bands like Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth. Already in the following year 2019, BAD WOLVES exceeded the mark of half a billion streams with their second album “NATION” – unprecedented for a modern rock band. Additionally, Loudwire hailed it as one of the “50 Best Rock Albums of 2019,” while Billboard and Consequence of Sound reported on its rise. In mid-2021, they welcomed Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz – formerly of The Acacia Strain – as their new lead singer and ushered in a new chapter with their third album, Dear Monsters.

BAD WOLVES are:

Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz (Vocals)

John Boecklin (drums)

Doc Coyle (Leadgitarre, Backing Vocals)

Kyle Konkiel (Bass, Backing Vocals)

Band Links:

