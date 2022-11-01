Balenciaga officially launched a coat from the 2022 winter 360° show. It is worth noting that this coat appears to be made of leather, but it is actually made of EPHEATM, a material derived from “mushroom”. , uphold the spirit of sustainability to bring innovative design. This time, the EPHEATM material cultivated from mycelium is used, which can not only reduce resource consumption to a large extent, but also serve as a substitute for leather and synthetic fibers. The technical aspect has an impact, and Balenciaga also said that this coat marks the first time that the material has been used in fashion, adding: “The task of the brand is to constantly research and find ways to return the earth to a livable place, starting with itself and leading more people.”

The ankle-length coat “Maxi Hooded Wrap Coat” with a hooded design has been launched in London, Milan, Beijing, and other global direct-operated stores. Interested readers may wish to go to the official website to choose a store that is convenient to try on.