UK-based game developer BallisticMoon is working on a new game to be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment SIE, according to the bio of one of the motion capture actors involved in the project. According to Ballistic Moon’s LinkedIn, the company is currently working on a new game “with a world -leading publisher.”

While the studio hasn’t revealed who the publisher is, the motion-capture actor’s bio says “Ballistic Moon and Sony Interactive Entertainment.”

The bio for the actor, who did motion capture for two of the game’s characters, also lists the game’s current placeholder name, “Project Bates,” as well as motion capture director Joshua Archer, who has worked on Until Dawn and Horizon; Zero. Motion capture for games such as Dawn.

Ballistic Moon was founded in 2019 by industry veterans Neil McEwan, Chris Lamb and Duncan Kershaw. Ewan has previously worked on games like “House of the Dead: The Killing” and “Syndicate of Violence”; Lamb has worked on “Until Dawn” and “Till Dawn: Bloodborne”; Kershaw has also worked on a number of game projects, including “Heavy Rain” Rogues to Finding Nemo and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

While Ballistic Moon hasn’t revealed what type of game is in development, past tweets suggest that the game will use the Unreal 5 engine and feature “emotional” performances. Job postings on the developer’s website show it is a “significant new project” that is still in “early stages”.