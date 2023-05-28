“Beat the Star”: These are the winners of the crazy duel night | Entertainment

It was a long TV night for the “Pro Sieben” viewers: The first double duel of all time lasted until 1:53 a.m. on Saturday evening “Beat the celebrity”.

Two celebrity duos who not only work together but are also best friends in private life fought for the suitcase with 100,000 euros: Alec Völkel (51) and Sascha Vollmer (51) from “The Bosshoss” challenged the comedy duo Bastian Bielendorfer (39 ) and Özcan Coşar (42) from the podcast “Bratwurst und Baklava”.

However, the two teams probably did not anticipate the real ordeal that awaited them. Alec Völkel had to be taken care of after a bloody football match. Moderator Elton (52) meanwhile despaired of the rules and had to let the notary of the show decide until after a nerve-wracking finale a winner was finally determined.

Notary collects Elton’s decision

The outdoor game “Delivery” caused despair for both teams: one of the team partners had to pack up a fast food order as quickly as possible, while his colleague had to deliver it to a house after a car parcours and ring the bell – whoever rang the bell first , whose order bag was checked by Elton, who only awarded a point when the order was complete.

Alec Völkel apparently saw the game as an invitation to turf – he simply drove over all the straw bales that were intended as a boundary. Ron Ringguth (57) commented on the precarious situation: “Uh, the straw bales. My God! What can’t you do for 100,000 euros?”

Meanwhile, Völkel was not aware of any guilt and complained several times: “No one said that!” Elton reprimanded: “The straw bales are not there for nothing!”

He still turned a blind eye to the musicians and gave them the point. The notary, however, saw things differently. After a commercial break, Elton had to concede sheepishly: “In consultation with the notary, we just discussed that the passage would be canceled and repeated.” Ringguth was behind the decision: “You can’t completely clear the gangs!”

Shortly thereafter, the next unclear moment: Völkel and Coşar had pressed their bell at the same time – video evidence was needed. After it wasn’t clear who was faster there either, Elton grumbled: “Guys, why isn’t there a monitor outside?” Shortly thereafter, a decision could finally be made: Alec Völkel had been slightly faster – winning the game brought that about Team Bosshoss lead by seven points to four.

Völkel has to be taken care of after a bloody match

The four had to put in even more physical effort in the next game, “Beach Soccer”.

Suddenly Alec Völkel fell there shortly after physical contact with Bastian Bielendorfer. A production employee was there immediately, discovered a bleeding laceration on the musician’s head and treated him immediately.

Ringguth first joked about the rather minor injury, but then worried about the candidate: “He’s head against it. You have to look him in the eye to see if everything is okay.” There was also a foul by Bastian Bielendorfer – once again video evidence had to be consulted.

But it was quickly apparent: Völkel had gotten stuck on the net and had torn his lip there. The huge plaster that landed on Völkel’s forehead quickly made Ringguth laugh again: “The biggest plaster I’ve ever seen for such a small wound.”

In the “Transportation” game, there was not only the next injury, but also the next confusion of rules. Here, the duos had to work together to transport various items across a line without using their hands. At the finish, a buzzer should be activated with the foot.

Özcan fell on his head while transporting a box. While his injury was checked, Elton wondered if the comedy duo’s point counted. He thought the buzzer had been hit by the box and not by Coşar’s foot.

Desperation now gripped the moderator – he wailed: “Can I go home? I want to go home!” Even Ringguth felt sorry for his colleague: “Elton, I don’t want to switch places with you today. We’ll probably have to look again.”

The next video evidence followed, and Elton ruled, “That’s a point for Bosshoss.”

Bielendorfer and Coşar win “Beat the Star”

However, the “Bratwurst und Baklava” team quickly caught up again – and after a nerve-wracking finale in the game “Ball Ball” they could finally celebrate: Bastian Bielendorfer and Özcan Coşar defeated their opponents “The Bosshoss” and grabbed the suitcase containing 100,000 euros. Congratulations!

In the next issue of “Schlag den Star” two women compete against each other: actress Nilam Farooq (33) and presenter Rebecca Mir (31) fight for 100,000 euros on June 10th.