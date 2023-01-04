Home Entertainment BIGBANG Taeyang and BTS Jimin’s collaboration song will be released on the 13th | VIBE | The Epoch Times
[The Epoch Times, January 04, 2023](Compiled and reported by Epoch Times reporter Le Huixuan) On the 4th, the brokerage company The Black Label disclosed the first collaboration between its artist Taeyang and BTS Jimin through its official SNS channel. A teaser photo for the latest digital single “VIBE”.

In the public teaser photo (click here), Taeyang and Jimin are dressed in black and red, and the album name “VIBE”, release date, “Feat. Jimin of BTS” and other words are written on the photo. It was Sun’s debut single to his new agency, The Black Label, and a new beginning for his acting career.

In December last year, Korean TV station JTBC reported that BIGBANG member Taeyang and BTS member Jimin will release albums in January next year. After the news came out, it aroused the enthusiastic attention of fans all over the world.

The digital single “VIBE”, which Taeyang collaborated with BTS’ Jimin, will be released on various music sites at 2 pm on the 13th.

Editor in charge: Liang Mengzhu

