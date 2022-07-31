“giant”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on August 1, according to foreign media reports, Darren Aronofsky’s new film “Behemoth” released stills, shortlisted for the main competition of the Venice Film Festival.

Brandon Fraser (“Tarzan”, “The Mummy”, “Adventures in the Center of the Earth”), Zhou Hong (“Shrinking Life”, “Watchmen”), Samantha Morton (“Ming Shu”, “The Walking Dead”) , Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things”), Ty Simpkins (“Iron Man 3”, “Jurassic World“, “Insidious” series) starring, A24 produced.

Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s play “The Whale” tells the story of a six-hundred-pound Charlie reclusive in a dilapidated apartment in rural Idaho, stubborn and determined to eat himself to death. As Charlie gets closer to the inevitable fate, his friends Liz (a cynical atheist nurse) and Elder Thomas (a young and promising Mormon preacher) both try to find a way to find out in Charlie The will to be saved, both physically and mentally.

However, only his estranged daughter Ellie can let him see the future beyond the current state of despair. Although Ellie is bitter, full of hatred, and covered in thorns, Charlie can find one last chance of redemption in her. Maybe even a glimmer of hope.

