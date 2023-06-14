Bus accident kills 15 and injures dozens in Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — At least 15 people were killed and dozens more injured Tuesday when two passenger buses collided with a truck in Mali, the government said.

The accident occurred between the cities of Fana and Konobougou, in the south of the country, said Mama Djenepo, secretary general of the African nation’s Ministry of Transport.

“The accident involved two passenger buses heading to Mopti, which collided with a 10-tonne truck carrying cattle traveling in the opposite direction,” he said, adding that the cause is believed to be speeding by exhausted drivers.

Although traffic accidents are common in Mali, especially during the rainy season, this is the worst recorded in the country so far this year, the government said.

More than 680 people lost their lives last year in road accidents and around 8,200 were injured.