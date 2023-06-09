Café Jansen Amsterdam: a fine dining restaurant in the heart of the Bajeskwartier

Cafe Jansen Amsterdam is a new restaurant in the upcoming Bajeskwartier in Amsterdam East. This culinary gem, located on the grounds of the former Bijlmer prison, is part of Hotel Jansen, and you can eat very well. We will tell you more about this wonderful new restaurant: the surprising dishes, very friendly person and nice atmosphere!

Café Jansen Amsterdam: a fine dining restaurant in the heart of Bajeskwartier

When we enter Café Jansen we immediately feel at home. It is nice and light through the many windows, and we are warmly welcomed. A group of friends are chatting on the benches in the front, and halfway through the room the laid tables where some people are already eating. Hotel Jansen, of which Cafe Jansen is part, is known as a “not for tourist” hotel. It focuses on long stay for young professionals, students, PhD students and expats and offers them a comfortable and cozy place in Amsterdam. But of course tourists can also just stay there for a few days! We were also allowed to spend the night there: in a modern room with many sustainable materials and a fantastic view over Amsterdam East. And a delicious breakfast!

Carrots with smoked ricotta

Cafe Jansen Amsterdam

Roasted Cauliflower

Hotel Jansen focuses on sustainability

Sustainability is central to Hotel Jansen. The interior design, made by Fiction Factory, focuses on circularity and local procurement, with, for example, recycled material from the former Bijlmer prison, and art of old rugs from Amsterdam cafes. The impressive chandelier that you immediately see when you enter is also made of recycled glass and has previously hung in the Rijksmuseum. In addition, the hotel uses vegetation on the roof, using the bars as a trellis to naturally cool the building.

Special starters at Café Jansen Amsterdam

And then of course the food! We start with a selection of the starters. And especially the vegetarian dishes surprised us enormously! We ate carrots, with smoked ricotta, beet cream, puffed black rice and macadamia nuts. A truly elegant dish, with very subtle flavors and exciting textures. The roasted cauliflower was our absolute favorite. This was accompanied by a cream of red and yellow peppers with hazelnuts, herb oil and chervil. Perhaps the best cauliflower we ever ate! But the steak tartare was also very tasty, with egg cream and crispy sourdough bread.

Monkfish

Grilled pointed cabbage

Chocolate mousse

Exciting main dishes that are perfectly balanced

We continue with the main courses: the grilled pointed cabbage is really delicious, and again nicely balanced with the parsnip cream, beurre blanc and walnuts. Another surprising vegetarian dish that is sure to please even meat eaters! In addition, we eat the fish of the season, which is monkfish this time. This is also a special dish, with a flan of celeriac, beurre noisette and fried capers. And if you still feel like something sweet afterwards, the chocolate mousse is highly recommended! Nice and airy, with a crunchy honeycomb and a fantastic ganache: really delicious. If you prefer a cheese board, be sure to try the selection of Dutch cheeses.

Café Jansen Amsterdam really exceeded our expectations! What a nice atmosphere and special dishes. From the moment we walked in, the friendly staff made us feel welcome. Whether you are looking for a place for a special dinner for two, or a dinner with a group of friends: Café Jansen Amsterdam is highly recommended for all those occasions.

Café Jansen – Hotel Jansen Bajeskwartier

Bijdorpplantsoen 10

Amsterdam East

