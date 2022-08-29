Home Entertainment CAMPER 2022 new autumn and winter series can switch freely and imagine boundless
CAMPER 2022’s new autumn and winter series is designed to temporarily leave the busyness in work and daily life, immerse in the atmosphere of the combination of the city and the natural landscape, and awaken the boundless frontier of people’s imagination in the process of walking.

Inspiration is combined with the world of outdoors and nature, a perfect balance between design and mobility, innovatively conceived shoe silhouette, fun splicing and deconstruction focus, comfortable experience of texture stacking, slowing down the work rhythm, and enjoying the colorful pace. Travel in the whimsical universe while walking.

Returning this season with a clean and playful look, the recyclable PET lining material is used, and the glossy leather adds rich color blocks to light up the dull working environment. The simplicity builds gender fluidity, opens up an outdoor fantasy experience, and travels easily. Walk between the city and nature.

The unique geometric design boldly blends seasonal tones, reinterprets the classic shoe shape, upgrades the flexible appearance, and focuses on bright steps, creating an imaginative mood in the pursuit of a unique free utopia in the busy city.

The 2022 new autumn and winter series of shoes have a personality debut, inspired by a variety of styles, reshaping the boundaries between the city and nature, and making the imaginary utopia surging endlessly.

CAMPER 2022 autumn and winter new products are now on the market. Welcome to CAMPER online and offline stores to choose your exclusive shoes.

