Canapino fulfilled the dream of participating in the Indianapolis 500

The Argentinian Agustín Canapino, with a unit from the Juncos Hollinger Racing teamfulfilled the personal dream of participating in the traditional Indianapolis 500 motor racing, one of the tests that make up the so-called ‘Triple Crown’ of the activity, along with the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

On lap 187 of 200, Canapino was third but on lap 193 the native pilot of Arrecifes (with a unit from the Juncos Hollinger Racing team) could not avoid colliding with the car of the Mexican Patricio O’Ward, who had collided seconds before with a wall, and could not finish the race.

In the four laps that he designed in the developed classification, Canapino accumulated a global of 2m. 35s. 628/1000 for the route in the racetrack of 4,023 meters in length, at an average of 372.270 kilometers per hour.

“We have to think about getting there. We know we have a car to get in the Top 20 and that would be spectacular.. But we have to see if it happens. If I finish them, it’s already a victory, but if I reach the top twenty, it’s a mega victory. It’s difficult to advance, that’s why track position is more important than before,” Canapino had said in the previous one.

“The demand that I have here, I never had in my life. I have been here for three months and surely with time it will improve,” he said. “I have a big change physically and at a professional level I had to change completely. In Argentina the level is high, but this is the maximum and you have to work triple.”

“For me to be among the 20, the first 15 would be like touching the sky with my hands,” he had stated.

By participating in the 107th. edition of the 500 Miles in the 27th. location Canapino, 33 years old and four times champion of Road Tourism, he became the fourth Argentine pilot to take part in the emblematic single post race in the United States.

The other three Argentines who took part in the traditional competition, part of the so-called ‘triple crown’ (the other two are the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco and the 24 Hours of Le Mans), are Martin de Alzaga Unzué, Raul Riganti – both in 1923 – and Juan Gaudino.

In addition, the five-time F1 world champion, Juan Manuel Fangio, and the man from Santa Fe who lives in Arrecifes, Carlos Pairetti (died September 2022), tried to participate, complied with the relevant rehearsal sessions but could not be on the grid for various reasons.

The pilot was born in the Buenos Aires town of Arrecifes in 1990 and began his sports career hand in hand with technology. From a very young age he was a great fan of simulators, reaching the point of competing nationally and internationally with them, according to the Institute. of Sports Motoring.

Canapino is considered one of the drivers of the “New Era” of motorsports, participating in the Megane Cup, TC2000, Super TC2000, Top Race, IMSA, Stock Car Brazil, TC Track and Road Tourism categories.

