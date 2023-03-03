hello everyone!

It’s been a chilly season, isn’t it? However, since I live in Okinawa, I can wear short sleeves until December (laughs). Let’s keep in mind physical condition management at the turn of the season!

There are many delicious drinks in winter.

Starbucks Gingerbread Latte will be on sale this season, so I’m excited! The new Butter Caramel Millefeuille Frappuccino was also great… (laughs).

Also, I’m addicted to Tully’s Coffee cappuccino! It’s sold in vending machines, so you can buy it easily!

It has the flavor of cinnamon, which I love, and it is very calming. If you like cinnamon, please try it!

