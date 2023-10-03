Capra – Errors

Seemingly struck out of nowhere Capra two and a half years ago with “In Transmission”. The angry hardcore, which oscillated between pointed chaos and metalcore primal soup, hit a nerve and still resonates. That’s why you don’t want to tread on the spot, so you act a little darker. Frontwoman Crow Lotus deals with her depression more openly and leaves room for the particularly difficult, almost unbearable phases, while the music seems comparatively straightforward. „Errors“ is moving forward tremendously.

A song like “Trauma Bond” makes it quite clear where the journey is now going, sets off briskly and directly, varies the tempo skillfully and feels more comfortable than ever in more classic, metallic-tinged hardcore realms. Accompanied by Lotus’ brisk, pointed vocals, this also works wonderfully, with smaller barbs and squeals appearing after the two-minute mark. The elemental force of “Tied Up”, which initially feels like it is exploding from the starting boxes, only to then give in to leaden heaviness, is also fun to listen to. Some groove and a massive breakdown make these 140 seconds fly by.

The only thing that really stands out is the final “Nora (Last Call)”, which leaves room for fresh ideas. After a long intro, the tempo quickens, accompanied by clear, atmospheric guitars – sounds that you would expect to find in post-black metal realms, but which harmonize perfectly with Capra’s sound and open up new worlds. “Human Commodity” also puts you in a good mood, especially in the frantic intro, which seems to break through again and again later on. The raging rage in every syllable lands one blow to the neck after the next.

Half an hour later it’s over again and everything is in vain. No, “Errors” doesn’t quite match the epoch-making power and intensity of its predecessor, but it settles at a strong level. The more hardcore orientation is entertaining, experiments and musical outbursts are overall somewhat reduced and the events are steered into almost compact channels. In connection with Crow Lotus’ drastic, oppressive vocals, the drama increases unequally. Capra hold their own, don’t stand still and come up with the next exciting surprise package – different, but still really good.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: October 6th, 2023

Available via: Metal Blade / Blacklight Media Records (Sony Music)

