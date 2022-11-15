□Wang Yue (Shanxi University)

Recently, the winners of the 33rd China TV Drama Feitian Award, the 31st China TV Golden Eagle Award and the 35th China Film Golden Rooster Award have been announced. Wang Lei and Reyizha won the Feitian Award for Outstanding Actor and Actress; Lei Jiayin and Yin Tao won the Golden Eagle Award for Best Actor and Actress; Zhu Yilong and Xi Meijuan won the Golden Rooster Award for Best Actor and Actress. Netizens have said that this year’s award-winning works are very “hard-core”, and every actor deserves their name.

In “Love in the Mountains and Seas”, Li Shuihua played by Reyizha has a rough fate but is optimistic. “The performance style is wrapped in earthy breath, and the truth, goodness and beauty in the depths of human nature are externalized into amiable, lovely and respectable”; “The World” In the novel, Zhou Bingkun, played by Lei Jiayin, has suffered many hardships in life, but he always adheres to family, friendship and love, and does many extraordinary things as an ordinary person; “Mom! “, Xi Meijuan plays the “daughter” in her 60s who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. She vividly interprets the process of the character from being a normal person to being suddenly notified of the illness, and then to the gradual deterioration of the condition. In addition, there are also excellent behind-the-scenes staff such as “The World” director Li Lu and “Awakening Age” screenwriter Long Pingping, who together presented the audience with excellent literary and artistic works.

We are delighted to see so many excellent actors being recognized by the masses, but in recent years, the morality and ability of some actors have raised concerns. Actors who are loved by young people ignore the bottom line of law and morality, and their private lives are in chaos; some actors are famous, but they do not have a good work; Works are regarded as “many years of hard work”…Under this “chaos”, only literary and art workers who are down-to-earth and never forget their original aspirations can maintain their concentration and stand out. The award of this year’s “powerful” actors is a signal that only actors who really go deep into the masses and learn with an open mind can be recognized by the masses.

A good literary and artistic worker must be conscientious and dedicated. The winner of the “July 1st Medal” and the famous drama performer Lan Lanye has devoted himself to the drama career for more than 70 years. He played the classic screen characters such as Qin Erye and Zeng Wenqing in “Tea House” and “Beijing People”. In directing “Wu Wang Jin Ge Yue Wang Sword”; the heavenly king Andy Lau, who is nicknamed the “model worker” in the entertainment industry, has to do everything by himself every time he shoots, high temperature, severe cold, martial arts… As long as you can get started in person, you will never use a substitute. He is still working professionally. Being popular is a good thing, but being popular for a while does not mean that you can be loved by the audience for a lifetime. Good literary and art workers should not be “pampered and arrogant”, but rely on their own efforts and the support of the audience to climb to the peak of art again and again, and polish up well-known classic works.

Literary work is a process of constantly tempering skills and increasing experience. “Star” can be an actor’s short-term goal, but it must not become a “comfort zone” blindly pursuing money and fame. Really outstanding literary and art workers should have the courage to break through their fixed roles, polish their acting skills with heart, and never stop at temporary honor and halo. It is the career ideal that a good actor should establish to be in line with outstanding performers and to shoot roles that the people love.