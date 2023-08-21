Chao Hongji and JACQUES WEI Collaborate to Showcase Intangible Heritage Filigree Concept Model at 2023 Autumn and Winter Fashion Show

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Chao Hongji and JACQUES WEI joined forces to present a mesmerizing display of non-heritage filigree cross-border concept clothing and jewelry at the 2023 autumn and winter fashion show. The collection aimed to release modern charm while redefining the boundaries between tradition and modernity.

Drawing inspiration from nature, specifically the ocean, Chao Hongji and JACQUES WEI sought to reshape the exquisite beauty of intangible cultural heritage filigree craftsmanship. The collection breathed life into traditional art and explored fashion expressions beyond traditional boundaries.

The highlight of the collection was the use of filigree as a medium to create clothing and jewelry. Chao Hongji and JACQUES WEI collaborated to present a cross-border concept that showcased the art of filigree, drawing inspiration from the non-heritage filigree craft. The result was a collection that featured free forms, simplified complexity, and a strong and romantic oriental style.

The clothing was adorned with intricately woven sequins, symbolizing the beauty of filigree craftsmanship. The addition of hollow skirts reflected the shimmering golden sea, and the overall collection exuded an air of oriental elegance. The fabrics used in the collection were carefully cut to allow for free movement, beautifully showcasing the balance between softness and strength in women.

The collection delved into the mysterious and deep aspects of the ocean, with its endless vastness inspiring the use of gold and silver threads. Traditional craftsmanship was revived as these threads were woven into silk, creating a mesmerizing wave-like image. The hand-woven textures combined density and light, resulting in a visual effect reminiscent of golden twilight pouring down while waves rise and fall. The interweaving golden threads flowed on the garments like a tide, exuding simplicity and complexity simultaneously.

Chao Hongji’s vision for the collection was to combine modern fashion with oriental aesthetics, resulting in a combination of softness and tenacity, simplicity and complexity. The ocean served as the backdrop for the release of this creative force, outlining a wonderful adventure that blends the past and the future.

The timeless texture of non-relic filigree was a key element of the collection. Chao Hongji’s commitment to magnifying the beauty of the East was evident, as the collection showcased the enduring charm of filigree. The garments embodied grace, romance, freedom, power, and a sense of the future. The release of this cross-border concept model celebrated the surging creativity and artistic expression of beauty, ultimately contributing to the fashionable temperament of the city.

