Chen Zhengxi’s youthful fire “Juvenile Love Fever”

Talk about a love with the fire of youth and rekindle the sincerity of love

Youth is an undirected spark that floats freely in the air. It contains infinite energy. Once it falls, it can start a prairie fire on the green grass, destroy it on the old wooden house, and in your heart, it can make people love to the end.

Then, youth turned into an impulsive and crazy flame. We embraced each other in flames, and the world was nothing but fire and frenzy.

In this way, we talk about a love with the fire of youth and rekindle the sincerity of love.

“I am not afraid of losing when I am young” “I am the master of my youth”





The Greater Bay Area singer-songwriter Chen Zhengxi KakaChen, formerly known as Chen Zhijia, was born in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. He graduated from the Modern Music Department of Xinghai Conservatory of Music, majoring in electronic music production. In 2013, he released his first original album “Fifty Years Later” and officially entered the entertainment circle; on November 25 of the same year, he held his first solo concert in Xinghai Concert Hall.





Chen Zhengxi’s first original album “Fifty Years Later” was tailored by a number of famous Hong Kong musicians, such as Alex Fung and Eric Kwok. “Sound Time” has been on many music charts, and Chen Zhengxi himself has won many awards for this album, including the 2014 Music Pioneer List Annual (Mainland) Pioneer Newcomer, and the 2014 Chinese Golden Song List Best Cantonese Male Newcomer , 2014 Xincheng Mandarin Power Award Ceremony, Xincheng Mandarin New Force New Talent Award, etc., and became the king of new singers that received much attention that year.





In 2018, Chen Zhengxi officially signed with Hong Kong Warner Records.

After many years, Chen Zhengxi Kaka Chen will start anew with his dedication to music and the original intention of “creating every love song that belongs to us with heart”. His new work “Juvenile Love Fever” is composed by the tree of life_The Little Prince, written by Yamu, arranged by Wen Yizhe, and produced by Feng Hanming. With the theme of “youth”, the song describes a “crazy love”, trying to explore the unfettered view of love among young people, and hopes that through the lyrics and notes, the audience can be encouraged to find their original heart, with the purest and no impurities mentality To talk about a sincere love.







