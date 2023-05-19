Collective: the Government ordered mandatory conciliation and there will be no strike this Friday

There was a collective strike, then it was indicated that no, and at night the measure of force was refloated, and on the way to midnight the mandatory conciliation ordered by the Government arrived to deactivate the strike of the Automotive Tramway Union (UTA) that was going to leave the AMBA without buses.

The UTA confirmed that it would abide by the conciliation ordered by the labor portfolio, and thus the heated clash of joint negotiations between drivers and businessmen in the sector gained some time, although it is far from the 260,000 pesos that the union asks as basic initial. In fact, the UTA warned that if there is no progress in the claims of the drivers, the measure of force will be reactivated in the AMBA, affecting hundreds of thousands of people.

In principle this Thursday a trade union sector opposed to the national leadership of the UTA had indicated that the measure of force would be lifted from “active involvement of the Ministry of Labor in the conflict”.

UTA | 24 hour strike this Friday, May 19.

But a couple of hours later, the UTA ratified that there would indeed be measures of force this Friday. This is how a statement was released in which the UTA called for a national strike due to the lack of joint agreement.

However, that first move by the opponents of the leadership of Roberto Fernández in fact anticipated what would be the mandatory conciliation with which the Ministry of Labor managed to fan the hell that it promised on Friday.

The position of the “dissidents”

The dissident list of the Automotive Tramway Union (UTA) had issued a statement announcing that the national collective strike scheduled for this Friday, May 19, was being lifted due to “an active intervention” to their claims.

As indicated by the union, in the General Plenary of Delegates They agreed to lift the measures of force in all transportation linesafter “the assumption of the companions” of the Blue List in Mar del Plata.

“In addition to this, the active intervention by the Ministry of Labor, as well as the ratification of the National Labor Justice of the full enforceability of the precautionary measures that impose the UTA taking possession of their positions,” they indicated.

This referred to the recognition of the five delegations where the opposition managed to impose itself on the ruling party, in the last elections in December, but that she was not recognized in her position. Added to the coastal city is Córdoba, Santa Fe, Santiago del Estero and Jujuy.

The group highlighted “the fruits of collective work” as the reason for lifting “a measure that is no longer necessary.” However, they remarked that they continue “in a state of alert.”

