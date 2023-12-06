Home » Colorful Launches New RTX 3060 DUO 12G V3 L Graphics Card priced at 2,099 yuan
Colorful Launches New RTX 3060 DUO 12G V3 L Graphics Card priced at 2,099 yuan

Colorful Launches New RTX 3060 DUO 12G V3 L Graphics Card priced at 2,099 yuan

Colorful Launches New RTX 3060 DUO 12G V3 L Graphics Card

Kuai Technology reported on December 6 that Colorful has launched the new RTX 3060 DUO 12G V3 L graphics card at a price of 2,099 yuan. This new graphics card features 3584 CUDA cores and 192-bit 12GB GDDR6 video memory. It has completely replaced the GPU core from GA106/GA104 back to GA106, and the thickness of the graphics card has also increased by 0.3mm.

The new release comes at a time when the supply of GPUs is tight. Some GeForce RTX 3060 cards are not using the GA106 core, but instead, the same GA104 core as the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti/RTX 3070/RTX 3070 Ti. Despite the larger core size, the GA104 core used in RTX 3060 has been reduced in configuration to achieve the same performance as GA106. This is a common practice for chip manufacturers.

In September 2023, the GeForce RTX 3060 topped the graphics card list in the Steam hardware survey results released by Valve. It has become one of the most commonly purchased graphics cards by mainstream players.

The new Colorful RTX 3060 DUO 12G V3 L graphics card is available for purchase at JD.com for 2,099 yuan.

