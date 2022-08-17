Original title: Colorful! “The Return of the Great Sage” director’s new work “Deep Sea” first exposure trailer and poster official announcement that it will be released within this year

Sohu Entertainment News, the popular Chinese manga “Journey to the West: The Return of the Great Sage” released in the summer of 2015, director Tian Xiaopeng’s new work “Deep Sea” released the “First Encounter with the Deep Sea” version of the poster and the first trailer, and the official announcement will be released within this year.

The poster was designed by Huang Hai for the first time, the modern heroine “Betelgeuse”. The preoccupied girl contrasts with the gorgeous and open scene. It is speculated that “Deep Sea” may provide the audience with a “dream-making journey” to escape from reality.

The first “Particle Ink Animation” You can always believe in Guoman!

After the great success of “Journey to the West: The Return of the Great Sage” in 2015, Tian Xiaopeng plunged into the creation of “Deep Sea”. Judging from the published content, this will be a “dare to be the first” movie, fully reflected in “aesthetic innovation” and “story originality”.

First in aesthetic development. At present, Hollywood-style 3D animation has become the mainstream of the world, but how to use mainstream 3D technology to present the unique oriental ink painting style has become a difficult problem for Chinese animators. The “Deep Sea” team is also facing the huge test of “no reference” for the picture. To this end, the team invested 2 years of visual effects research and development in the early stage, and finally figured out the “particle ink” technology to integrate 3D and 2D ink.

For example, the one-minute trailer for the debut of “Deep Sea” (the ending credit of the movie “Jiang Ziya”) is behind 2 years of trial and error. It is reported that the number of particles in a single frame in the preview is as high as 100-200 million, and it takes 1 hour to render a single frame. In the last century, China‘s two-dimensional ink and wash animation once amazed the world. This time, “Deep Sea” pioneered and gave “ink and wash” a three-dimensional life. I hope that it can use its own way to let the world see Chinese animation. In terms of the originality of the subject matter, from the mythical “big hero” of “The Return of the Great Sage” to the original “little person” of “Deep Sea”, it is expected that Chinese animation will enter a new stage of more confidence.

Seven years of preparation to present a huge “deep sea” detailed visual spectacle, which is expected by the whole network

Behind the seven years of preparation and production, there are huge details that can be quantified, and imagination that cannot be quantified. Every flashing scene in “Deep Sea” can stand up to “microscopic” scrutiny: for example, the “Deep Sea Hotel” well-known to the audience is built on a huge whale-shaped submarine. The “dive” footage of the hotel exposed as many as 2000-3000 corals of various styles on the submarine shell. In addition, the use of light, shadow and color in “Deep Sea” is also extremely bold: taking the large number of spectacle scenes in the trailer as an example, contrary to the audience’s stereotyped expectation of “dark and suffocating” in the deep sea, the sea water in “Deep Sea” is as colorful as cellophane paper. , which makes people feel the dream and imagination blowing in the face.

Previously, the concept preview of “Deep Sea” (the ending easter egg of “Jiang Ziya”) was released, and its big screen showed an “immersive” true 3D effect, which made netizens marvel at “kneeling and watching”, “stunned” and “the whole process”. Reluctant to blink.” The movie “Deep Sea” is directed by Tian Xiaopeng, produced by October Culture and Caisiaowu, and looks forward to meeting the audience in 2022.

Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: