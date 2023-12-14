Córdoba: 33% increase in the price of bread

The Center of Industrial Bakers and Related Industries of the province confirmed an increase of the 33% in the price of bread in Córdoba, after the economic measures announced by the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo.

Prices

Thus French bread went from 1,200 pesos to 1.600 pesoswhile the bread mignon from 1,400 pesos to 1.800 pesos.

The price of Creole bread increased from 2,500 to 3.500 pesos. Furthermore, now each invoice is worth 400 pesos, which means an increase of 100 pesos.

Flour

A baker told Miter Córdoba that “last week the sale of flour had been enabled, but since Monday was restricted until further notice”.

“They are not selling, they are priceless. All large bakeries work with stock. I think it should be resolved within this week.”he added.

He also stated that “the problem is that there is also a logistics issue here due to the increase in fuel. Freight rates are going to increase, everything is going to increase.”

“The price of bread is going to increase. Then they have their derivatives such as additives. There are many who come from outside. In the case of yeast, it is imported, so there are many that affect the prices of bread.”

Sales

The baker assured that “less is consumed.” “People continue to handle the same money. He comes to buy with a thousand pesos, he buys what he can afford with a thousand,” he concluded.