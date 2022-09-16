【Data map】

In the film and television drama, the old drama bone played the mother or mother-in-law of many people, so everyone also wanted to know if Pan Hong had children in real life, and then they learned that the 63-year-old Pan Hong has no children, because Pan Hong has experienced and After her ex-husband Mi Jiashan’s broken marriage, she never met the right person again, and Pan Hong never gave birth to a child or a daughter during her marriage with Mi Jiashan.

Does Pan Hong have children?

no kids. Pan Hong and Mi Jiashan were 24 years old when they got married. Pan Hong was young and beautiful at that time, but she resolutely married Mi Jiashan, but what she didn’t expect was that they could no longer continue after living together for 8 years. . Looking back on this experience now, Pan Hong said that she was not a very competent wife, because Pan Hong was still very hardworking in her career even though she was married at that time, so divorce would be a relief for her, but it was also accompanied by lost. Pan Hong also frankly admitted that it is indeed regrettable that she does not have children, but fortunately there are still parents and she said that she will cherish every minute and every second with her parents. Pan Hong has long stopped looking forward to feelings. She thinks that once An unforgettable love experience is enough. At the same time, Pan Hong also shows that their generation will take their relationship too seriously, and her life experience is enough to break her heart and heart.

Who is Pan Hong’s ex-husband

Mijia Mountain. Mi Jiashan came from a famous family, from an official family, his father was the secretary of the municipal party committee, and his younger sister was a real estate tycoon, and his life was very rich. But he never relies on the strength of others, and has been working hard by his own efforts in obscurity. Despite being very successful in his career, Mi Jiashan has also experienced failed marriages. At that time, he was still working as an artist in a film studio. While filming the movie “The Slave’s Daughter”, he met the beautiful Pan Hong who had just debuted. The two fell in love at first sight, and after getting along, the relationship quickly heated up, and they got married the following year.

