Technology

Team Ninja, a subsidiary of Koei Tecmo, announced the action role-playing game “Rise of the Ronin” (Rise of the Ronin) currently in development on the State of Play live broadcast.

“Rise of the Ronin” will allow players to experience the unrestrained life of a ronin in the new era of Japan. The time and space background is set at the end of the 19th century, facing not only high-pressure rule, disease and civil war, but also the infiltration of Western powers.

Players will play an uninhibited ronin, and can explore in the game, interact with the characters on the scene, and also combine combat actions with samurai swords, or use guns that have gradually emerged at the time.

This title will be launched in 2024 and will be launched exclusively on the PlayStation 5 platform.

