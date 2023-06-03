Daily Report: Storyteller | Dialogue with Seven Cats: The bonus period for short dramas has passed, chasing hot spots is not as good as “creating new blood”– Dizu.com

Daily Report: Storyteller | Dialogue with Seven Cats: The bonus period of short dramas has passed, and it is better to “create new blood” than to chase hot spots

Chen Xinjie: “Seven cat novels are highly compatible with the user portraits of micro-short dramas on major video platforms. In addition, the selection and promotion of IP in the early stage and the refined operation in the later stage are our unique advantages in entering the micro-short drama track as an IP party. .”

Yesterday, the micro-short drama “My Doctor’s Concubine is Not Easy to Mess With (Season 3)” produced and produced by Qimao Films was launched on Tencent Video, and it is expected to end on June 6.

This is the first self-produced web drama of Qimao Filmsthree consecutive seasons in the rest of January,Won 14 daily crowns and 2 weekly crowns on the Maoyan short drama hot listwon the love of many audiences with its beautiful ancient style, high-quality goods texture and rich and close female inspirational stories.

From the crossover of IP side to the self-made side of micro-short dramaWhat obstacles has Seven Cats overcome and what experiences have they accumulated?

Why did you dare to continuously develop long-term micro-short dramas for the first time?600+ minutesThe large-scale costume works?

For this,Fresh Cooking (pengxx01)Dialogue with the person in charge of copyright operation of QimaoChen XinjieTeacher, chief producer of “My Medical Concubine is Not Easy to Mess with”Liu MuhanTeacher, please share Qimao’s copyright operation strategy, film and television content layout, and content experience in producing short dramas as an IP party.

IP side: Novelty is more important than type

On the day of the dialogue, the 5th Qimao Chinese Network Author Conference just ended.

A total of 60 award-winning IPs were selected at the meeting, of which 4 were“Most Film and Television Adaptation Value Award of the Year”The works are particularly eye-catching, including Qimao’s first self-produced drama IP, “The Miraculous Doctor and Poisonous Concubine is Not Easy to Mess” written by Gusu Xiaoqi.

In the current film and television market, IP adaptation has become a stable content input channel. Then, from the perspective of the IP side with full-category works,What kind of IP has higher film and television adaptation value?

Chen Xinjie summed up 4 main evaluation dimensions:

First, the values ​​must be positive; second, innovation, the design of characters and stories must be novel, which can make readers’ eyes shine and refresh; third, the writing style should be fluent, full of details, and fascinating; fourth, the number of fans is high, and user feedback good.

Among them, novelty is the most important measurement dimension.

The video platform docks with the IP platform to jointly promote IP,It is to find new ideas on the basis of diversificationHowever, the genres pursued at the end of the work development, such as ancient costumes, male videos, reality and other themes, are not so important whether they are popular or not.

Generally speaking, the IP side has tens of thousands of IP libraries and online authors, and some new story concepts, character relationships, and popular memes tend to be earlier than the film and television end, such as the unlimited streaming, popular in the film and television market in the past two years, High concepts, etc., have become popular on the Internet 10 years ago.“What we have to do is to compress the time difference between the two, and find an innovative fusion of IP and film and television.”

Which content innovations are more likely to be recognized by the platform? Liu Muhan gave an example. A common type of Internet IP is “substitute literature”, and “Wan Wan Lei Qing” appeared more than ten years ago. The popularity of “The Legend of Zhen Huan” has also proved that the audience still likes this kind of story.

“Then can we change a little bit on the basis of stand-in literature?For example, there is a substitute for the female lead and the second female lead, and at the same time, the male lead and the second female lead are also substitutes for each other. The intertwined relationship between the four characters is very interesting.It’s like old wine in new bottles, and the latest version upgrades are carried out within the scope of audience approval. “

The emergence of content categories of micro-short dramas has greatly shortened the conversion time from IP to film and television dramas.

Chen Xinjie shared that in the era of long dramas, it takes an average of 5 years to convert emerging web articles into emerging film and television dramas, but it only takes an average of one year or even half a year to transform micro-short dramas.

For example, “Meng Baowen” became popular around 2021. At that time, the momentum of micro-short dramas was in the ascendant, and a large number of short and medium-sized dramas with children as the protagonists immediately appeared on the market, and they were broadcast relatively out of the circle. Effect.

New content also drives the expansion of platform business. Up to now, Seven Cats Free Novel has established cooperation with Kuaishou “Starlight Project”, Youku “Fuyao Project”, Tencent Video “Mars Project” and “Ten Plan” and other video platforms. It has also established an in-depth cooperative relationship with Kyushu mini-program short dramas, and strives to realize the value of IP derivatives in multiple dimensions.

But Qimao’s content ambitions don’t stop there. It’s better to be a chef than to open a restaurant.At the end of 2021, Seven Cats decided to enter the self-made track of micro-short dramas.

Producer: Focus on the front, make it cool

From the IP side to the film and television production side, it is equivalent to crossing the transformation gap from text to video content. Why did Seven Cats dare to make this decision?

Chen Xinjie looked back on the opportunity to enter the game. The earliest was in 2020. The seven cats’ novel “The Long Way to Chase a Wife” was adapted into a short play of the same name and launched on Kuaishou.100 million views。

And this kind of fragmented, conflicting, and fast-paced short drama content was first born out of the information flow video advertisements customized by IP parties for popular online texts, such as the “Crooked Mouth Dragon King” series of short videos that once sparked an upsurge across the Internet.“We naturally have the gene for short plays,” Chen Xinjie said.

At the end of 2021, the planning team of Qimao’s copyright operation department began to select a large number of IPs suitable for adaptation into short dramas, and finally selected “The Miraculous Doctor and Poisonous Concubine is Not Easy to Mess with”, which has particularly bright data.

Liu Muhan said,At that time, “Medical Concubine” ranked first in the hot list, annual list, must-read list, and mobile phone Baidu hot search list on Qimao Stationthe user stickiness is very high, and it is a top IP of tens of millions; after being converted into an audiobook,The number of broadcasts in the Himalayas also exceeded 100 millionhas accumulated a multi-dimensional user base.

Secondly, “Medical Concubine Stream” is a kind of content that the current Internet IP and film and television dramas are optimistic about. “The Legend of the Female Doctor” and “The Legend of Yunxi” have performed well. “Medical concubine stream” works, seize the opportunity.

It took Liu Muhan and his team 4 months to adapt 3000+ long chapters into a 3-season script, keeping the main plot as much as possible.Let Yun Ruoyue, the heroine of the modern doctor of medicine, travel back to the ancient background, became a talented and cute concubine with its own “medical system”, first married and then fell in love with the male protagonist Chu Xuanchen, and after repeated trials and in-depth understanding, the two joined forces. The two-way hero and heroine not only guard the true love marriage that belongs to each other, but also work together to rule the people and the country.

At the same time, the line character “Xiaofeng”, a maidservant, was added to the drama adaptation.Let the modern driver uncle travel back to the body of the ancient maid, The gender contrast coupled with the era contrast adds a series of laughs. “Xiaofeng”, which incorporates modern thinking concepts, also accelerates the revitalization of the relationship between the male and female protagonists.

After the short play was broadcast, this restoration and adaptation was recognized by the audience, attracting a large number of audiences to return to the Qimao station to “check in the original famous scene”, and “Xiaofeng” has also become a representative character out of the circle recently.

“In the early stage of planning, we will pick up book reviews and chapter reviews, extract user feedback,After going online, cooperate with the distribution platform for refined operation, This is also an advantage of our seven cats. “

Overall,The three seasons of “My Doctor’s Concubine is not easy to mess with” have outstanding texture in the micro-short drama trackWhether it is the number of scenes, actors, and shots, it can be said to be full of sincerity, and the coherence and ups and downs of the plot are also remarkable. However, the main creator also admitted that there is a certain distance between the drama’s popularity and expectations.

On the one hand, Seven Cats does not regret the first production mode of the three-season series.

In addition to the limitations of objective reasons, as Qimao’s first self-produced drama, the main creator is more willing to present a high-quality costume drama hatched by high-quality IP for the short drama track with a high standard of creative attitude and cost, seeking quality and innovation.

“We hope to have some big drama quality”, Liu Muhan introduced, “For example, in the first scene, the male lead was ambushed in a small forest, and the street scene of the Lantern Festival on the Lantern Festival used live firework shooting and a large number of extras.Of course there will be cost pressures, but we still hope to make some short plays that can survive.”

On the other hand, the main creative team also conducted a review and summary of the first work.

Chen Xinjie said that in fact, the overall popularity of “The Concubine Doctor” is stable at a high level. As for the high level of popularity, it may be because the excitement of the early plot was not in place.The next works must be “focused on the front, full of coolness”, and at the same time, the marketing point should be fronted in IP creation and script development。

“In the future, we will develop in two directions in terms of short dramas.First, control costs and use small to make big gainslaunch innovative and exciting works;

Second, continue to invest in high-quality tracks, such as costume heroines and other content that require high visual effects. Walking on two legs, two tracks running in parallel. “

Guide to Avoiding Pitfalls: Never Blindly Chasing Hot Spots

From the IP side to the producer, Seven Cats has fully practiced all the chains in the IP-adapted short drama project in the “Medical Concubine” project.Chen Xinjie’s biggest feeling is that he must never blindly chase the so-called hot spots.

At present, practitioners can feel the popularity of short dramas such as sadomasochism in the Republic of China, ancient sweet pets, and urban revenge. The high popularity and high scores have prompted many entrants to increase their investment.

As an IP party, Qimao encountered many film parties to consult similar IPs, and even asked to forcibly adapt different types of IPs into popular types in the market.

“We definitely don’t agree with such an approach. Of course, we bought the IP because we saw the unique value of this IP and hoped to absorb some relatively new story concepts from the Internet.Then if you buy new things back and put them in the old story shell, this is actually a return of the pearl.“, Chen Xinjie replied.

On the other hand, through in-depth cooperation with major video platforms,Chen Xinjie found that the user portraits of Qimao’s online text platform and short dramas on the video platform are highly consistent, including the peaks and valleys of users reading novels and watching short dramas, which are highly corresponding.

Therefore, he suggested that the film crew should not squeeze into the same popular genre and be forced to introvert the production, butCode to a risk-controllable plate, choose the IP that suits you, and iterate fresh elements that are eye-catchingand jointly promote the smooth progress of the micro-short drama industry.

In this regard, Liu Muhan said,This also shows that the difference in user consumption between web articles and short dramas is extremely small, which means that IP content can be used more completely in short dramas, such as more atmospheric scene descriptions, atmosphere descriptions can be used as a more detailed lens processing technique in a large storyline, as well as character dialogues with a strong sense of drawing or conflict, and many of them can be used in lines, so Capable of capturing the audience with more delicate emotions. Under the large skeleton structure of the script, the IP can be filled with flesh and bones, so that both the character image and the overall atmosphere will be more full and vivid.

In this May, in addition to the self-produced drama “Medical Concubine” series, Seven Cats also launched “Sheng Chong’s Wife”, “The Unparalleled Son-in-law” and “Fight, My Lady” which were adapted from Seven Cats’ free novels and co-produced by Seven Cats. 3 works, IP adaptation of the short drama “The Princess Wants to Make Peace Every Day” will start broadcasting tomorrow.

At the same time, after summarizing the production experience of “The Medical Concubine”, Liu Muhan has started to develop the next self-made short drama “The Work of the Female Wife of the Wei Dynasty”, which will add detective and comedy elements on the basis of the costume category.

IP cooperation, self-made projects, investment and participation in more dimensional film and television content will become the content focus of Seven Cats in the next stage.

But behind the continuous investment is not “holding high and fighting high”,Chen Xinjie said that the year-on-year overall decline in this year’s accounting data has shown that the short drama industry has passed the dividend period and entered a more rational and stable long-term content track.

This is actually a positive trend for filmmakers who are serious about content. More categories can enter the market and bloom everywhere under the premise of controlling costs, realizing the high-quality, diversified and innovative we expect of emerging content.

Regardless of being an IP party or a producer,Seven cats still maintain high expectations for the micro-short drama trackand look at the next stage, where the content is king.

Key words: