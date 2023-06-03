2023 World Women’s Volleyball League: Li Yingying scored 27 points!The Chinese women’s volleyball team beat the Dutch women’s volleyball team 3-1 and won three consecutive victories

This year’s World Women’s Volleyball League is divided into three sub-stations and the finals. The top 16 teams in the world will participate in three sub-stations. After three weeks of competition, the top eight teams will have the opportunity to participate in the finals in Arlington, USA. In the World Women’s Volleyball League last year, the Chinese team achieved 8 wins and 4 losses in the sub-stations, completed the set goal, and entered the finals. In the quarter-finals of the finals, the Chinese team lost to the final champion Italy team, stopped in the quarter-finals, and finally won the sixth place. Last year, the Chinese women’s volleyball team met the Netherlands in a sub-station match. At that time, the Chinese team won 3-2. This year, the two teams went in opposite directions. The Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated Brazil and Germany successively and achieved two consecutive victories, while the Netherlands lost to Germany, Brazil and Dominia in a row and suffered a three-game losing streak. What’s more worth mentioning is that in the 2024 Paris Olympic Women’s Volleyball Qualifying Tournament, the Dutch team and the Chinese team were in the same group. Therefore, in addition to striving to win, this game is also an excellent opportunity for the Chinese women’s volleyball team to find out the reality of their opponents.

In terms of the starting lineup, Cai Bin’s guidance for this game decided to remain unchanged to meet all changes, continuing the starting lineup of the previous two games: Setter 3 Number Diao Linyu,number 6Gong XiangyuIn charge of reception, No. 12Li YingyingNo. 10Wang YuntuoTogether with the main attack, the secondary attack is No. 1Yuan XinyueCome partner No. 7Wang Yuanyuanthe free man is number 18Wang Mengjie。 See also Ferrari disaster, the torments of Vasseur: "Let's not tell each other bitches". What did you ask the engineers Although the results of the two teams were very different, the Dutch women’s volleyball team showed a strong desire to win after the game started, taking the lead in mobilizing their state and scoring two points in a row. The Chinese women’s volleyball team did not show weakness and seized the opportunity to counterattack to overtake the score. In the middle of the game, the Chinese women’s volleyball team has maintained a 1-2 point lead, and has been unable to turn the slight advantage into a victory. At the end, the two teams took the lead alternately, and the Netherlands won two game points 24-23 and 25-24. At the critical moment, the Chinese women’s volleyball team showed the spirit of never admitting defeat, saved the match points continuously, and overtook the score in one fell swoop, winning the first game 27-25 thrillingly.

In the second game, the Dutch team was not affected by the loss of a good game in the first game. They scored consecutively at the beginning and took a 5-1 lead.thenYuan Xinyueand kingYuanyuanHe stood up and once helped the Chinese team lead the score 14-13. As in the first game, the two sides still couldn't completely beat each other, and the score came to a 23 tie again. In this round, the Chinese women's volleyball team made consecutive mistakes under pressure, and the Dutch team seized the opportunity to score two key points in a row, losing one point 23-25. The early stage of the third game was exactly the same as the first two games. The Dutch team took the initiative to attack, and the Chinese team attacked from behind. The difference is that the third game came to an end, and the Chinese women's volleyball team kept the advantage in their own hands. The key points were shot more resolutely and decisively, taking the lead in getting four game points 24-20. At this time, the Dutch team chased two points in a row, and the Chinese team called a timeout to interrupt the opponent's counterattack momentum. After a pause,Diao Linyusend the ball high, front rowYuan XinyueA dunk helped the Chinese team win the crucial third game 25-22.

In the last game, the two teams in the middle and early stages still played inextricably, and the scores rose alternately. The Chinese women’s volleyball team began to exert strength from 18-17, and opened the score 23-19 through continuous active attacks, laying the foundation for victory. finally,Li YingyingWith the score fixed at 25-20, the Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated the Dutch women’s volleyball team with a total score of 3-1. Although the Dutch women’s volleyball team won only one game, it was not easy for the Chinese team to win the whole game. The Dutch women’s volleyball team, which has lost three games in a row, urgently needs a victory to boost morale, so they played actively and proactively throughout the game. Under the pressure, the Chinese women’s volleyball team not only showed tenacious fighting spirit, but also performed well in front of the net.this matchLi YingyingOne person scored 27 points, the secondary attackWang YuanyuanAlso contributed 16 points. After this campaign, the Chinese women’s volleyball team temporarily ranked third in the standings with a score of 3 wins and 0 losses, behind the Polish women’s volleyball team and the Japanese women’s volleyball team. 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League: Li Yingying scored 27 points!The Chinese women’s volleyball team beat the Dutch women’s volleyball team 3-1 and won three consecutive victories Tomorrow, the Chinese team will face the old rival Japanese women’s volleyball team on the final day of the first week.

2023 World Women’s Volleyball League Japan Nagoya station Chinese team schedule All times are GMT According to the schedule, the first week of the 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League will be held in Nagoya, Japan from May 30 to June 4. There are eight teams participating in this competition, namely China, Brazil, Netherlands, Dominica, Germany, Croatia, Bulgaria and the host team Japan. The Chinese women’s volleyball team will successively play against four teams from Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands and Japan. At 17:00 on May 31, China 3-2 Brazil

June 2, 12:10 China 3-0 Germany

At 14:40 on June 3, China 3-1 Netherlands

June 4th at 18:10 China VS Japan

Stay tuned to Olympics.com to bring you the latest game reports and event updates.

