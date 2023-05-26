Daily Rituals, Serving Suggestions | vos

The post in collaboration with VOS Natural Cosmetics | Photography: Adi Hellman

Vared is a well-known ritual enthusiast, and she says that Shabbat is an excellent time to do all kinds of small rituals that will move energy.

Before we move on to her list of ideas, I’ll pause for a second for the benefit of those who don’t like words like “moving energy” to say thatUntil the holiday, 21-25/5, Vos has a 25% discount on everythingand whoever orders more than NIS 300, will be able to receive a perfume as a gift (yes! The perfume I was digging for is finally up on the website).

The discount is for everyone. To get the perfume you will have to enter the code shelly and write in the comments which perfume you choose.

The perfume costs NIS 88 so it’s really, really worth it.

And yes, you can get the discount and the gift also in the store itself in Beit Yitzhak.

>>>

reminder: Vos is a local brand of clean cosmetics which established Rose Orenstein Slutsky, 45, holistic psychotherapist, mother of three and Jonathan’s partner. You must have come across the brand here on the blog and in places like Beit Hana or (if you’re very lucky) the six senses hotel.

On the home page of the site it says “a natural pharmacy brand that encourages healing of the body and mind and rituals of self-love” What do you mean by rituals of self-love?

rose: “The heart of the brand is the connection between the care of the body, mind and spirit. I believe that when all three are in full, we are happy. My way there goes through daily rituals. I discovered over the years how much energy I invest in actions that stem from dissatisfaction, from a desire to appear different, from fear of growing up, from the need to meet external standards that disconnect me from who I really am. For me rituals promote self-love. It’s time to let go, de-stress, put aside my expectations of myself and the world. A daily care routine is an integral part of this because it is a regular and repetitive daily action that can create a connection between the inside and the outside. To take this moment and change it from racing after unattainable beauty to slowing down and observing the beauty that is already there. In VOS ceremonies we turn dissatisfaction into gratitude.’

Daily rituals, serving suggestions:

in the morning:

Writing intuitive morning pages or writing intentions for the new day.

Wash your face with a mild face soap.

Massage the skin to stimulate the blood.

Prepare an infusion for the whole day according to what you feel you need that day (there are recipes at the end).

in the evening:

Light a candle in the bedroom that you like (open a window and don’t forget to turn it off before falling asleep)

Night serum and night cream

Guasha stone massage (the movements are from the center of the face outwards and you can add thinking about the things of the day that you want to leave behind you)

Prepare bedside notebook for morning

Once a week/holidays/transitions/full moon/when there is a desire for change:

refresh the house (this is a gentle way of saying clean up a little)

Arrange

Tune in to let go of everything that no longer serves us and think about what you want to bring into your home

Move between the rooms with a purification kit



>>>

In small: wash face

Vared: “Shavuot is considered a rare moment of unity and harmony. It is also called the water festival, so even if you are not really into rituals, anything that is done with water and puts in the moment also the tuning of a new beginning can be considered a small ritual that we did for ourselves. I love washing my face so much that right after the canopy at my wedding I ran to the bathroom and put my head under a stream of water.’

Tea infusion for a new day:

for balancing and grounding – Lavender and Mint: 2-3 lavender stems, 3-4 mint stems, honey

For cleansing and strengthening – rosemary infusion: 5 rosemary leaves. honey

for hormonal balance and strengthening the immune system – Sage and lemon infusion: Sage stem, 2 lemon wedges, honey

Infuse in boiling water, wait five minutes for complete infusion (Then you can transfer to this bottle with ice and take it with you to work or to the study).

And another drink to lift the mood and cool down – cucumbers and mint: A few cucumber rounds, a few mint leaves, ice, cold water

>>>

This discount is also an opportunity and equal gifts, here is my list:

Purification kit / notebook of kind words to myself / night serum / almond and coconut extract scented candle (in my opinion, this is also the favorite scent of perfume) / rose water powdered soap (green coffee and ginkgo soap is also excellent, but I didn’t like the colors here) / guasha stone / the Wabi book Sabi, if you don’t have it yet.

>>>

“Why do I get my best ideas in the shower?” Einstein reportedly asked. Brain research nowadays shows that bathing is classified as an activity of the whole artist. Bathing, swimming, brushing the skin, shaving, driving a car – these are all ordinary, old activities capable of diverting us from the mind of logic to the mind of our creative artist.’

From “The Artist’s Way” by Julia Cameron (translation: Roni Sher)

>>>

My restart song these days.