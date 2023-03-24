The municipality of Dina Huapi reported that they are already more than 400 commercial authorizations in the town and that the number doubled those that existed three years ago, even with the forced reconsideration of many enterprises that the pandemic imposed.

Equal or greater is the growth of the infrastructure for tourist accommodation, since in 2019 -according to the report- Dina Huapi had 31 hotels and cabin complexes with a combined capacity of 354 beds, while today there are 85 establishments, with a total offer of 800 seats.

Mayor Mónica Balseiro said that when she took office “there were just under 200 authorized businesses” and today they doubled that number. She pointed out that the change is evident because before “a large number of empty premises were observed and today it is difficult to find available places”. She took it as a fact that “Dina Huapi is an attractive place to invest.”

Photo: Chino Leiva

The tourism sector also registered a significant boom, according to the municipality, since during the last summer they were able to register lodging occupancy levels of 90%, similar to those of Bariloche and El Bolsón. They stressed that this interest of visitors is a product “of the great promotional work that was done for the destination”.

Even with a deficit in the basic services networks, reflected for example in the postponed sewage work, the city located on the east coast of Lake Nahuel Huapi was able to advance in other actions to promote economic activity. Balseiro said that they worked to “expedite” the business authorization processes and also sought to favor them with “a program that contemplates the beautification and optimization of public spaces.”

He assured that in recent years they have also focused on “promoting and positioning the destination” in the North Patagonian tourist market and ceasing to be a “place of passage”, convinced that it is an instrument “for the generation of sources of genuine work”.



