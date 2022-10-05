Dingdong Audio officially signed a contract with Augspurger, the top monitor manufacturer in the United States, and became the general agent of Augspurger in Greater China, responsible for the promotion, sales, technical support and after-sales service of Augspurger products in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.





About Augspurger



In 1999, a well-known New York studio, Unique Recording, approached Boston-based professional audio systems consultant Dave Malekpour for a new master monitor system. Unique needed to be able to provide engineers and producers with an accurate and high-quality soundstage, and so was born the first Augspurger system designed by George Augspurger himself, built and installed by Malekpour.

George Augspurger, who designed many legendary studios in the 70s and 80s, is known for custom monitoring systems around which the rest of the studio was designed.

Since then, Malekpour and his team have made and installed hundreds of pairs of augspurger-based listeners. They can be found in most of the top studios in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami, including Jungle City, Quad Studios, Hit Factory, Sony, MSR Recording, Dave Pensado’s FabFactory, Rafa Sardina’s Afterhours and many others .

In 2012, Dave Malekpour founded the Augspurger professional monitor brand as a manufacturing company focused on studio reference monitors. The full range of active & DSP powered “SMART” monitors are based on the original Augspurgers design. With the continuous innovation of products to meet the expanding needs of the studio.

In the decades since Augspurgers’ original design was completed, Augspurgers has continued to refine and update its professional monitoring system, including the use of custom amplifiers and a custom beryllium diaphragm.

In 2018, Augspurger Power introduced an all-new rack-mountable Class-D audio amplifier, bringing more power and a lower-noise DSP, again pushing the limits of performance.

Malekpour, Augspurger’s lead tuning technician, personally tunes every Augspurger system sold, then stores the perfect “curve” in the system’s memory. Allow customers to freely customize the sound playback environment they like.

Augspurger Product Line



The future Augspurger system is designed to serve a wider range of studios. Today’s studios are smaller, so Augspurger can now provide independent power supplies in multiple sizes, making it suitable for almost any size studio.

Augspurger also has a wide range of products, including Solo, Duo, Treo, Quattro, Classic and Monolith Tower systems, as well as a wide variety of subwoofers.

Augspurger has launched a number of new products, including the 2016 TEC Award nominated Duo 8 mini master monitor system, the Duo 12, and the 2017 TEC nominated Solo 12MF, and the 2018 TEC nominated Treo 812 CFM.

SOLO series

The sound of an LF/MF driver unit is matched to a full-sized maple horn or a small 30 MF “midrange focus” horn. Includes Solo 8, Solo 12MF and Solo 15.

DUO series

The sound of two LF/MF driver units is matched to a full-size maple horn or a small 30 MF “mid frequency focus” horn. Including the Duo 8, Duo 12MF, Duo 12-V and Duo15.

TREO series

One LF driver unit and one MF driver unit for the sound of a full-sized maple horn or a small 30 MF “midrange focus” horn. Includes Treo 812CFM, Treo 812-V and Treo 1015-V.

QUATTRO series

The sound of four LF/MF driver units is matched with full-size maple horns or small 30 MF “mid frequency focus” horns. Includes Quattro 410, Quattro 412 and Quattro 415.

CLASSIC classic series

The sound of two LF/MF driver units is matched to a full-size maple horn or a small 30 MF “mid frequency focus” horn. Includes Classic 215-H and Classic 212-H.

Tower 215-18Tower series

This series is similar to the TREO-V series, but bigger! One LF driver, one MF driver and full-sized maple horns.

It is worth noting that:All Augspurger monitoring systems are powered by Augspurger Power SXE-3D series amplifiers, offering 2500W LF, 1000W MF and 300W HF, plus DSP processing to make the system even more suitable for your studio.

Augspurger Star Studio



Wisseloord Studios near Amsterdam is a world-class recording studio originally built by Phillips/Polygram in 1978. This beautiful five-room complex is one of Europe’s top recording venues.

Considering the high quality demands of Wisseloord and its clients, the studio installed an Augspurger monitoring system for their new room, designed by Jelle Van der Voet of Pinna Acoustics. The team chose a Solo 12MF Sub 12 system.

Rafa Sardina, 13-time Grammy winner, Afterhours Studio, Los Angeles.

Get a close look at Rafa Sardina’s “Tiger Maple” Augspurger Duo 8 Sub-12 system, which provides Sardina with unparalleled performance. The Duo-8’s soundstage width and depth are essential for Sardina’s diverse productions.

Quad Studios, NYC——AUGSPURGER DUO 15/ SUB 218

The Penthouse Studios——AUGSPURGER DUO 15 / SUB 218 IN CUSTOM GLOSS WHITE





The famous Beijing 21A Studio also uses the Augspurger Classic 215H classic series