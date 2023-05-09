Donald Trump was found responsible for sexual assault by the New York court

The Manhattan federal court jury declared to the Former United States President Donald Trump responsible for the rape of former journalist Elizabeth Jean Carroll in the 1990s. The ex-president, accused only by civil means, denied the accusations, although he was sentenced to pay compensation of 5 million dollars.

Carroll, 79, sued Trump last year for a rape that occurred in 1996 in the changing rooms of a department store on Fifth Avenue in New York.

The woman also sued the tycoon for defamation after calling the revelation of the assault in a book he published in 2019 a “complete fraud”, “falsehood” and a “lie”.

“I’m here because Trump raped me”: terrible story of a journalist in a new trial against the tycoon

Elizabeth Carroll’s testimony at trial

Carroll acknowledged at the trial – which lasted two weeks and in which Trump did not appear – that she felt “ashamed” of this assault that has prevented her from having a romantic relationship since then. “It took me a long time to realize that staying silent doesn’t work.” said.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen (…) He lied and destroyed my reputation, and I’m here to try to get my life back,” testified the former columnist for the magazine Elle79 years old.

The journalist acknowledged that that day in 1996 she felt “delighted” to be able to go shopping with the tycoon on Fifth Avenue in New York and even thought that it would be a great story to tell. “It was a fun New York scene,” she told Manhattan Federal Court.

“I love giving advice, and there was Donald Trump asking me for advice on how to buy a gift”said Carroll, who acknowledged that the former president, who at that time was known to be one of the great tycoons in the country, was kind and funny.