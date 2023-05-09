Santaní respects his locality and remains the sole leader of the Intermediate Division

At the end of the sixth date of the Intermediate division, on the banks of the Tapiracuai at the stadium Juan José Vázquez the Deportivo Santaní became strong of local by defeating by the score of 2 to 1 the team of Sun of America. With this the albinegro continues at the top of the contest.

Alan Olmedo and Ronald Acuña scored the winning goals for the home owner, while David Fernández scored for the visit. The main referent and captain of Santaní, analyzed the good moment that the Sampedrano team is going through at the beginning of the APF semi-professional tournament.



https://www.radionacional.gov.py/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/EDGAR-VILLALBA-CAPITAN-DE-SANTANI.mp3

USE: EDGAR VILLABA-CAPTAIN OF THE SANTANI SPORTS