On November 20th, the “Dream of Red Mansions” GRACE CHEN 2022 autumn and winter haute couture series show, as the closing show of the 11th Shanghai Haute Couture Week, was released at Shanghai Fosun Art Center as the finale. The much-anticipated and expected “Dream of Red Mansions” series is the trilogy of “Chinese Classical Literature” launched by GRACE CHEN following the “Chinese Culture” tetralogy of “Chinese Elegance · Piano, Chess, Calligraphy and Painting”, which has both topicality and attention. The opening work.

GRACE CHEN takes the famous novel “Dream of Red Mansions” as a source of inspiration, brings the infinite imagination of classical literature into life, and depicts an ideal blueprint of exquisite and elegant life in the eyes of Chinese people. Cao Xueqin used words to describe the warmth and coldness of human relationships and the various conditions of the world. Today, hundreds of years later, GRACE CHEN extracts the refined and elegant reserved aristocratic culture and calm humanistic temperament, and evolves it into a unique style of “don’t care, but pay attention”. Modern fashion spirit.

What would it be like if there were a Grand View Garden in modern times? If Lin Daiyu and Jia Baoyu lived in the present, how would they dress and conduct themselves? I believe that everyone will have their own answers after seeing the “Dream of Red Mansions” series. “Dream of Red Mansions” represents the classical realm of life in the hearts of every Chinese. Its creations are exquisite and its heritage is profound. An exquisite life is innate, not something that is deliberately pursued. The purpose of Grace Chen is to use imagination to inspire contemporary people’s pursuit and exploration of a better life. Living in a different time and space, only imagination and creativity can narrow the distance between us and the ancients, and integrate into the same colorful dream.

GRACE CHEN’s “Dream of Red Mansions” series spans time and space, using imagination to construct a modern Grand View Garden that is both real and illusory, dreamlike, showing the charm of oriental traditional culture to the world, and writing exquisite and indifferent stories that are unique to Chinese people. Fashion life attitude.

Ms. Grace Chen, a famous fashion designer, believes that a person’s imagination is cultivated from reading books, and literature is life and metaverse. “Dream of Red Mansions” represents the classical realm of life in the hearts of every Chinese. Its creations are exquisite and its heritage is profound. An exquisite life is innate, not something that is deliberately pursued. Inspired by this, GRACE CHEN’s “Dream of Red Mansions” series has absorbed the humanistic spirit of “delicacy and restraint” and “regardless and exquisite” in “Dream of Red Mansions”, and created a modern design language with universal aesthetics. It is more in line with the high-end fashion worn in the current life scene. As a Chinese designer, it is a sense of mission to integrate traditional Chinese culture into modern life. GRACE CHEN looks forward to leading more people who yearn for beauty into the aesthetics of Dream of Red Mansions and explore this dream that crosses time and space and encounters unexpectedly.

The mist rises and the light and shadow cascade. Different from conventional fashion shows, this season GRACE CHEN will create an immersive dream stage of Red Mansions interlaced with virtual and real.

The lights dimmed, and after a moment of silence, Baoyu, dressed in white and with a red umbrella, appeared on the stage with the sound of thunder and rain. Tonight, as a bridge between the past and the present, he connects the Dream of the Red Chamber written by Cao Xueqin hundreds of years ago with the present. Looking around in a daze, muttering to himself, he didn’t know where he was, and he didn’t know why the “electronic product” that lit up in his hand had “Yi Hong, Quick Green” written by him.

At this time, a woman slowly appeared on the stage. She was wearing a misty green gauze dress, and her eyes indifferently skipped Baoyu who was surprised and surprised. Baoyu called “Sister Lin, is that you”, and hurriedly put the umbrella on top of her head. However, Daiyu was unmoved and passed him by. Baoyu chased after him, and dropped a red umbrella in Taichung…

The music gradually rose from all directions, announcing the official start of the catwalk.

The color of the millennium is still the same, look at the wind at this time

GRACE CHEN carefully extracts traditional Chinese colors, combines the scenes and images in “A Dream of Red Mansions”, and uses modern design language to describe the scenes and characters in the Grand View Garden. The pure moon white like the white begonia chanted by Daiyu, the rich vermilion like the red plums folded by Baoyu, and the delicate pink that reminds people of “the east wind is soft outside the peach blossom curtain” at first sight, and there are also clear blue, light yellow, and jet black. , green and blue… These colors have never lost their charm over time, and they tell the beauty of traditional Chinese art and culture.

The Xiaoxiang Hualuo dress, which uses the three-dimensional embroidery technique of falling flower lace, is inspired by the Xiaoxiang Pavilion where Daiyu lives: winding paths lead to secluded places, with a few clumps of bamboo faintly accompanied by the sound of wind and rain. The designer extracted the traditional Chinese colors – sky blue and stone green, and silk and organza were intertwined to create a sense of secluded green bamboos and gurgling streams. The snow-white lace flowers are decorated in it, like falling petals, endowing the fashion with the dreamy elegance of Xiaoxiang fairies.

The ice-blue Suxiu top, which contains exquisite Suxiu technology, has an extraordinary artistic texture, and the exquisite technique is perfectly integrated with the smooth and elegant silhouette. The delicate stitches and the gauze as thin as a cicada’s wings complement each other, making it even more beautiful.

In addition to color and craftsmanship, GRACE CHEN once again staged the magic of tailoring, made bold innovations in the modeling of Chinese classical clothing, and integrated the figure and comfort of modern people into the temperament of Chinese classical, giving Chinese clothing unprecedented possibility!

Don’t show off deliberately, put elegance first. We no longer have to envy the elegance and luxury of the people in “A Dream of Red Mansions”, because we can also experience it personally. In this big show, the “silk satin” has been carefully cut into the appearance of daily fashion, but it is written with calmness and pattern everywhere. They can appear in many occasions of modern life, with indifference and grace.

Xianshu Shenying is here, and GC Girls are none other than

The appearance of GC Girls added a bright moment to this big show. These excellent girls from all walks of life, they are confident and charming, they are the “spokespersons” of the spirit of the characters in the Dream of Red Mansions in modern times, they are both talented and charming, elegant and cautious, there is nothing more charming than these girls. Delicacy and luxury are ultimately not seen by others, but felt by oneself. GRACE CHEN adhered to the “don’t care, but pay attention to” the fashion spirit of the Red Mansion once again fully reflected. Using the “Dream of Red Mansions” series as a carrier to realize the modern ideal life in my heart, this big show witnessed the shining moment of GC Girls.

Ms. Wei Jun talked about her catwalk experience: “Every big show of GRACE CHEN is different and will bring us new surprises. But every time I wear GRACE CHEN’s fashion on the runway, the excitement and pride The mood is the same. I hope to pass GRACE CHEN’s indifferent spirit and ideas to more girls, and I believe many people have such thoughts.”

Ms. Baishui, an artist, said: “GRACE CHEN’s clothing can always give me a deeper understanding of the fusion of Eastern and Western aesthetics, the intersection of the past and the present. Wearing it while walking along the Huangpu River, it allowed me to experience an ‘immersive crossing’, which is really an unforgettable and gorgeous experience.”

Tonight, what we see is not just a fashion show, but the ultimate beauty in Dream of Red Mansions, the unique elegance of oriental women, and a combination and collision of classic and modern. GRACE CHEN uses her pragmatism and modern design techniques to interpret the aesthetic classics of Dream of Red Mansions, transforming the “dream” of ideal life into the “environment” of the real world.

Romain Rolland once said: “The great significance of art lies in its ability to show people’s true feelings, the mysteries of inner life and the passionate world.” From a more macro perspective, let the high-end fashion “moisten things silently” awaken people’s sense of identity with Chinese traditional culture and convey the sense of responsibility of Chinese traditional culture. In addition, the show music at the “Dream of Red Mansions” show was created by designer Grace Chen’s daughter, 17-year-old Maxine Wang Puxuan. The mother and daughter joined hands to create a soul-stirring show! This spiritual dialogue that spans the ages allows people to discover their more beautiful side together with clothing, and jointly build an ideal life and appearance. People are not “shaped” by clothing, but discover their more beautiful side together with clothing, and construct their ideal life and appearance.