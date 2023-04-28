Elections 2023: the Executive made official with a decree the call for the Paso and the general elections

The national government made official this Friday the call for open, simultaneous and compulsory primaries (Step) for the next August 13; and general elections on October 22, through a decree published in the Official bulletin.

“The Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Elections (Paso) are called for the election of candidates for President and vice president, senators and national deputies and parliamentarians of Mercosur from the national and regional districts on August 13, 2023″, indicates article 1 of Decree 237/2023.

The second article calls for the election of “President and Vice President and 19 Parliamentarians of Mercosur, National District (DN) and 19 alternates on October 22, 2023.”

The norm bears the signature of President Alberto Fernández; the Chief of Staff, Agustín Rossi; and the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo ‘Wado’ de Pedro.

The standard also sets the November 19 as the date for an eventual “second electoral round.”

Article 5 also calls for the October 22, “proceed to elect national senators and deputies as appropriate to each district” and “mercosur parliamentarians”.

It is established that the Ministry of the Interior, through the National Electoral Directorate, will adopt the necessary measures for the organization and conduct of the elections.

This year, president and vice president, and 130 deputies and senators are elected, as specified in the annex to the norm.

Electoral detail, province by province

The autonomous city of Buenos Aires elects 12 national deputies and eight substitutes, one Mercosur parliamentarian and two substitutes.

The province of Buenos Aires, 35 national deputies and 10 substitutes, three senators and three substitutes, one parliamentarian and two substitutes.

Catamarca, two deputies and two substitutes and a Mercosur parliamentarian and two substitutes.

Córdoba, nine deputies and six substitutes and one Mercosur parliamentarian and two substitutes.

Corrientes, four deputies and three alternates, and one Mercosur parliamentarian and two alternates.

Chaco, three deputies and three alternates, a Mercosur parliamentarian and two alternates.

Chubut will elect three national deputies and three alternates, one Mercosur parliamentarian and two alternates.

Among Ríos, four deputies and three substitutes, a Mercosur parliamentarian and two substitutes.

Formosa, three deputies and three substitutes, three senators and three substitutes, one Mercosur parliamentarian and two substitutes.

Jujuy, three deputies and three substitutes, three senators and three substitutes, one Mercosur parliamentarian and two substitutes.

La Pampa, two national deputies and two substitutes and a Mercosur parliamentarian and two substitutes.

La Rioja, three deputies and three substitutes, three senators and three substitutes and one Mercosur parliamentarian and two substitutes.

Mendoza, five deputies and three alternates, a Mercosur parliamentarian and two alternates.

Misiones, four deputies and three substitutes, three senators and three substitutes, one Mercosur parliamentarian and two substitutes.

Neuquén, two deputies and two substitutes, a Mercosur parliamentarian and two substitutes.

Río Negro, three deputies and three substitutes, a Mercosur parliamentarian and two substitutes.

Salta, four deputies and three substitutes, a Mercosur parliamentarian and two substitutes.

San Juan, three deputies and three substitutes, three senators and three substitutes, one parliamentarian and two substitutes.

San Luis, two deputies and two substitutes, three senators and three substitutes, and one parliamentarian and two substitutes.

Santa Cruz, two deputies and two substitutes, three senators and three substitutes, one Mercosur parliamentarian and two substitutes.

Santa Fe, ten deputies and six substitutes and one Mercosur parliamentarian and two substitutes.

Santiago del Estero, four deputies and three alternates, a Mercosur parliamentarian, and two alternates.

Tierra del Fuego, Antarctica and the Malvinas Islands, three national deputies and three alternates, one Mercosur parliamentarian and two alternates will be elected.

Tucumán, five deputies and three substitutes and one parliamentarian and two substitutes.