Electric cars, the shock of June. Here are the 10 best-selling models. How do they go and how much do they cost

ROME – Slow down the race of electric cars in Italy. After several months of growth, in June the models of the category recorded a drop in registrations of 0.5%, with 6,159 units against 6,189 in 2022, falling from 4.8 to 4.4% of the share. While in the cumulative from January the increase in sales remained marked (+30.8%) with a total of 32,831 units compared to 25,092 last year, for a share of 3.9%. Let’s see the top ten of the segment.

1. TESLA MODEL 3 – 1,010 units

The Tesla Model 3 conquers the scepter of the category with 1,010 units. It offers benchmark performance which translates into a top speed of 261 per hour in the more powerful version and acceleration from 0 to 100 in 3.3 seconds. It can mount 53 or 79 kWh battery packs for a range of up to 602 km. The price list starts at 42,470 euros.

2. TESLA MODEL Y – 667 units

With 667 units, Elon Musk’s battery-powered SUV drops one position compared to last month. For sale by us with prices starting from 46,990 euros, it offers various versions with 2 and 4 wheel drive. The top-of-the-range performance model boasts up to 514km of range and a top speed of 250mph, sprinting from 0 to 100 in just 3.7 seconds.

3. FIAT 500 – 452 units

Also this month the third place in the standings is occupied by the Fiat 500 which has registered 452 units. The Lingotto best seller features 70 and 87 kW (95/118 HP) engines and 23.7 or 42 kWh battery packs. It boasts a range of up to 331 km and reaches a top speed of 150 km/h in the most performing variants. To have it in the sedan version you have to spend at least 29,950 euros. Instead, 31,950 euros are needed for the 3+1 (with the third door) and 37,650 euros for the convertible.

4. SMART EQ FORTWO – 350 units

Despite having almost reached the end of its career (it will go out of production in mid-2024) the Smart EQ Fortwo is pulling like never before on the market and also in June, like last month, it was the fourth most requested electric car with 350 registrations. It is driven by a 60 kW (82 HP) engine, powered by an 18 kWh battery, which allows it to travel without stopping for 133 km and to reach a maximum speed of 130 km per hour. It costs 25,210 euros in the entry level version.

5. OPEL CORSA-E – 305 units

Mid-table position for the Opel Corsa-e with 305 units. The sedan from Rüsselsheim, on sale with a price tag of 35,700 euros, uses a 100 kW (136 HP) engine and travels up to 350 km, powered by a 50 kWh battery pack. It reaches a top speed of 150 km/h and is available in the GS version featuring a sporty set-up.

6. RENAULT TWINGO ELECTRIC – 303 units

The French small car is in sixth place in the top ten with 303 units. The range includes three versions with prices starting at 24,050 euros and a single 60 kW (82 HP) engine is available for it, associated with a 22 kWh battery for a range of up to 270 km.

7. JEEP AVENGER – 285 units

With 285 units, the battery-powered version of the Jeep Avenger takes seventh place in the ranking. The smallest car of the American brand of Stellantis focuses entirely on the off-road spirit inherited from the bigger sisters and is proposed in a zero-emissions key, with prices from 37,900

euro, powered by a 115 kW (156 HP) engine that allows it to go anywhere without polluting. Thanks to the 54 kW battery, it can travel up to 550 km.

8. PEUGEOT E-208 – 192 units

Eighth position for the Peugeot e-208 sold in 192 units. Under the hood, the electric car of the Leone mounts a 100 kW (136 HP) engine, associated with a 50 kWh battery for a range of 362 km. The performances are brilliant with a maximum speed of 150 per hour and a sprint from 0 to 100 in 8.1 seconds. The basic model costs 36,430 euros and is available in the GT version with sporty connotations.

9. MG MG4 – 165 units

The MG MG4 won 165 customers in June, earning it ninth place in the top ten. It offers 125 and 150 kW (170/204 HP) engines with 51 or 64 kWh batteries and guarantees a range of up to 450 km. In the most performing version, it reaches a top speed of 160 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 in 7.7 seconds. Prices start at 30,790 euros.

10. RENAULT MEGANE E-TECH – 139 units

The Renault Mégane E-Tech closes the ranking of the 10 most requested electric cars in June with 139 units registered. The French, on sale with prices starting at 42,450 euros, offers two versions equipped with a 160 kW (218 HP) engine and a 60 kWh battery. The range reaches 450 km and the performance is sporty with a 0-100 sprint in 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 170 km/h.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

