Source Title: Enjoying Life Quietly Above Comfort—Dongfeng Nissan Teana 2023 New Year’s Concert Comes to a Successful End

In the new year and the new scene, a new banquet is held to see the joy of the new year. As the New Year's bell is about to ring, Dongfeng Nissan joins hands with several top domestic symphony orchestras to present[Enjoy Life in Comfort – Dongfeng Nissan Teana 2023 New Year Concert]for Teana users in 18 cities across the country. Music feast. Accompanied by a magnificent and elegant symphony, Dongfeng Nissan Teana will witness the arrival of the 2023 New Year together with car owners. This New Year's concert will be held simultaneously in Wuhan, Guangzhou, Changsha, Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Suzhou, Foshan, Dongguan, Zhengzhou, Nanning, Shenyang, Chongqing, Chengdu, Qingdao, Xi'an, and Shenzhen. It shows the unique charm of modern symphony for the Teana users in Eighteen Cities. In the wonderful performances of the artists, the audience at the concert at Wuhan Qintai Grand Theater felt like traveling between the time and space of "The Lion King", "Cats", "The Sound of Music" and "The Phantom of the Opera", feeling the agility brought by the music; The "Romeo and Juliet Ballet Film Symphony Concert" staged at the Xinghai Concert Hall in Guangzhou presented a shocking audio-visual feast for the audience with a performance full of voice and emotion; Tenor Shi Yijie and young tenor Zhao Yue sang on the same stage. The surging symphony blended with the high-pitched singing, and the elegant movement lingered in the ears. At the Xi'an Concert Hall in Shaanxi, tenor Xiahou Jinxu joined hands with lyrical coloratura soprano Huang Ying to present a wonderful performance with XSO Xi'an Symphony Orchestra and Choir; The audience in Shenzhen was "drunk" in the soft seats of the Shenzhen Poly Theater, lingering in the unique symphony of the symphony; the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra, which ranks among the top ten in China and has appeared in the G20 summit gala, went to Hangzhou The stage of the concert hall of the Grand Theater played a new chapter of the New Year for the audience in Hangzhou with beautiful melodies; and China Oriental Performing Arts Group, which once created "Only This Green-Dancing Painting "A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains"", also participated in this concert Present wonderful performances for Zhengzhou, Shenyang, Dongguan and Nanning. On September 30, 2022, Dongfeng Nissan's brand flagship model, the all-new Teana, will be launched. In terms of appearance, the new Teana follows Nissan's iconic V-Motion design concept, supplemented by the dazzling LED lighting system of the whole car, highlighting a more advanced taste. In terms of the cockpit, the 64-color intelligent interactive ambient light makes the new Teana present a more refined interior texture, and cooperates with the new generation of Multi-Layer ergonomic seats to create an all-round comfortable driving experience. Inheriting the excellent quiet gene, the new Teana has the leading "full-dimensional noise reduction and mute technology" in its class, and the theater-level quietness makes it comfortable to accompany you along the way. "Three super technologies" – VC-Turbo super-changing engine, enhanced version of ProPILOT super-smart driving, NissanConnect super-smart connection 2.0 Plus, bring confident driving and let car owners and friends more calmly control. The new Teana has gained a lot of attention in the auto market with its more advanced and comfortable product charm, and this time, Dongfeng Nissan Teana brought car owners a New Year's Eve music festival, playing the 2023 circling year with a magnificent and exciting symphony. Liang Huazhang. In the future, the new Teana will continue to walk with every user on the way forward, bringing more excellent car experience to car owners and friends, and defending the benchmark position in the mid-to-high-end car market.

