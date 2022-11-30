Ex-husband Hawick Lau announced his new love affair, Yang Mi and the man intimately hugging the waist to demonstrate?

(News from Beijing on the 29th) ex-husband Recently, Dafang confessed his love to play the role of Yang Mi’s best friend in the new drama , and show affection in a high-profile manner.Yang Mi’s love life has once again attracted the attention of netizens. A few days ago, an intimate photo of Yang Mi and a man went out on the Internet. I saw Yang Mi wearing a white shirt and jeans. There was a man who was shorter than her. Yang Mi put his hand on the shoulder of the man. He lowered his head and smiled, and the man put his arms around Yang Mi’s waist. The public intimacy between the two attracted others to watch. Such interaction made netizens think that Yang Mi was fighting back against her ex-husband with a new relationship, but sharp-eyed fans recognized the man as a writer 。

The 39-year-old Guo Jingming has a childlike face. He was originally a famous writer. In 2013, he directed the novel and adapted the film “” ” and transformed into a director, and Yang Mi is the heroine of the film. After cooperating with Guo Jingming, her acting career has improved to a higher level. She also maintained a good friendship outside the film, and interacted with the public many times to show her friendship.

It is reported that Yang Mi was filming “The 28th Law of Love” when he was photographed. Guo Jingming went to visit the set, and many fans shouted: “The whole world knows that Guo Jingming is gay, and he is in love with Yang Mi’s sister”, “Little Four (Guo Jingming) is so petite , This can be said! Yang Mi’s waistline is close to Xiaosi’s chest”, “This height difference is so cute”, “This photo of my sister really has a boyfriend.”