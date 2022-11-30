Home Entertainment Ex-husband Hawick Lau announced his new love affair, Yang Mi and the man intimately hugging the waist to demonstrate? – Entertainment – Foreign Entertainment – China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
Entertainment

Ex-husband Hawick Lau announced his new love affair, Yang Mi and the man intimately hugging the waist to demonstrate? – Entertainment – Foreign Entertainment – China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

by admin
Ex-husband Hawick Lau announced his new love affair, Yang Mi and the man intimately hugging the waist to demonstrate? – Entertainment – Foreign Entertainment – China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

Ex-husband Hawick Lau announced his new love affair, Yang Mi and the man intimately hugging the waist to demonstrate?

Yang Mi’s ex-husband Hawick Lau has a new love affair, and her emotional trends have also attracted much attention. (Taken from Studio Weibo)

(News from Beijing on the 29th)Yang Miex-husbandHawick LauRecently, Dafang confessed his love to play the role of Yang Mi’s best friend in the new dramaLi Xiaofeng, and show affection in a high-profile manner.Yang Mi’s love life has once again attracted the attention of netizens. A few days ago, an intimate photo of Yang Mi and a man went out on the Internet. I saw Yang Mi wearing a white shirt and jeans. There was a man who was shorter than her. Yang Mi put his hand on the shoulder of the man. He lowered his head and smiled, and the man put his arms around Yang Mi’s waist. The public intimacy between the two attracted others to watch. Such interaction made netizens think that Yang Mi was fighting back against her ex-husband with a new relationship, but sharp-eyed fans recognized the man as a writerGuo Jingming

The 39-year-old Guo Jingming has a childlike face. He was originally a famous writer. In 2013, he directed the novel and adapted the film “”small age” and transformed into a director, and Yang Mi is the heroine of the film. After cooperating with Guo Jingming, her acting career has improved to a higher level. She also maintained a good friendship outside the film, and interacted with the public many times to show her friendship.

It is reported that Yang Mi was filming “The 28th Law of Love” when he was photographed. Guo Jingming went to visit the set, and many fans shouted: “The whole world knows that Guo Jingming is gay, and he is in love with Yang Mi’s sister”, “Little Four (Guo Jingming) is so petite , This can be said! Yang Mi’s waistline is close to Xiaosi’s chest”, “This height difference is so cute”, “This photo of my sister really has a boyfriend.”

See also  The grand opening of PENHALIGON'S Shanghai Gateway Plaza 66 boutique

Ex-husband Hawick Lau announced his new love affair, Yang Mi and the man intimately hugging the waist to demonstrate?
Yang Mi was photographed hanging shoulders and waists with Guo Jingming on the street, interacting intimately, and it was believed that a new relationship broke out, but fans clarified that the two were just friendship. (taken from Huihuo Weibo)
Ex-husband Hawick Lau announced his new love affair, Yang Mi and the man intimately hugging the waist to demonstrate?
Yang Mi and Guo Jingming cooperated in the film and established a good friendship. (taken from Weibo)

You may also like

Luxurious Hollywood life “Babylon” luxury lineup strikes |...

Dreaming back to Shangyang Guofeng martial arts “Shangyang...

A Century of Elegant Inheritance, FILA GOLF Walks...

Give full play to the role of party...

Waves’ Beauty and the Beast: BB Tubes brings...

Mind | Don’t compare, accept and love yourself...

“1923” released an official trailer focusing on the...

The great challenge of electric batteries, who will...

“Echo 3” Release Clip Luke Evans Frontline Rescue...

“White Noise” released a new trailer for toxic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy