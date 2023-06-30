Home » EXO’s 7th regular album comeback D-10 will release the second opening song “Hear Me Out” on the 30th
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On June 30th, according to Korean media, the popular boy group EXO’s regular 7th album will be released on July 10th. There are still 10 days before the group’s comeback. The official release of the second song “Hear Me Out” will be on the 30th. .

EXO’s 7th regular album 2nd opening song “Hear Me Out” will be released simultaneously on various music sites such as Melon, Spotify, and QQ Music at 6 pm (KST) today, and the MV will be released through channels such as YouTube SMTOWN.

It is reported that “Hear Me Out” is a Chill R&B song that can feel the atmosphere of Old School. The lyrics are combined with sweet vocals, and it expresses the frankness of expressing oneself to a partner who hesitated before starting a relationship without embellishment. content of mind.

In addition, in the MV, you can see the members gathering together for a house party, as well as the scenes of enjoying leisure time in various spaces such as a self-service studio, a bowling alley, and a forest field. It is expected to increase the fun of viewing.

