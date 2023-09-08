Exploring Imperfection: adidas Designed by Rui Zhou Collaboration Series Redefining Sports Fashion

Designer Rui Zhou Explores the Concept of Imperfection in Latest Collection

Renowned designer Rui Zhou is once again pushing the boundaries of fashion with his latest collection. Zhou is known for his exploration of imperfection, focusing on the interaction between clothing and the body to convey tension in delicacy. His designs are bringing a new body aesthetic and thinking that inspires and recognizes women and diverse groups, allowing them to find confidence in different forms of self-expression.

Zhou’s works have gained international recognition, with appearances at Paris Fashion Week and multiple awards from domestic and foreign fashion competitions. He made history as the first Chinese designer to be shortlisted for the LVMH Prize finals and recently received the 2021 Karl Lagerfeld Prize Jury Special Award.

In his collaboration with adidas, called “Designed by Rui Zhou,” the collection embodies the duality between beauty and practicality. Zhou’s unique perspective reinterprets adidas’ sports performance, emphasizing softness and natural comfort to create sportswear that can be worn anytime, anywhere. The joint series also embraces the concept of 22+2 hours a day, offering a new spark in fashion. Zhou injects his fashionable touch into daily wear for the 22 hours of daily life, while adidas contributes its strength to the remaining 2 hours of sports time.

The collection features vibrant color choices such as violet, space gray, ruby red, and black. Gradient colors and striped elements add a futuristic and dynamic touch, creating an impactful visual experience. Zhou drew inspiration from adidas’ recycled fabrics and elastic fiber materials, integrating textures, silhouettes, and lightweight mesh. Taking dance-related exercise as his muse, he redefines women’s daily sports context, elevating it to a fashion statement.

The collection consists of 5 professional training clothes and 3 daily sportswear pieces, including tights, sports bras, vests, sports tops, tight training pants, sports skirts, jackets, and slim trousers. Zhou’s signature hollow design is combined with elastic fabric, creating a tension-filled and “unbreakable” appearance. The hollow and exposed skin design not only breaks the monotony but also enhances body proportions and provides better breathability. It caters to various female sports scenes, particularly those related to dance, and brings a new meaning to the concept of “flexible power.”

The adidas Designed by Rui Zhou joint collaboration series puts a strong emphasis on women and their diverse styles and self-expression. Through the medium of sportswear, Zhou inspires the hidden aesthetic power within people’s hearts and explores the resonance between sports and fashion.

Fashion enthusiasts can look forward to the release of the adidas x Rui designer joint series on September 15th. The collection will be available at trendy buyer stores such as SKP-S in Beijing and Chengdu, B1OCK and Locat in Hangzhou, SND and XC273 in Shanghai, and Commonplace in Beijing. It will also be available through the adidas confirmed app and select brand centers in Beijing, Chongqing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. Stay tuned to Adidas official information for further details.

